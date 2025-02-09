10 Unexpected Facts About Duke's Mayonnaise Only Real Fans Would Know
Next to best-selling mayo brands like Hellman's, Kraft, and Kewpie is the southern regional favorite that can't go without mention: Duke's. Created in 1917, Duke's is known for the wide variety of sauces and spreads it has come out with in the decades since it was founded. Its especially well-loved mayonnaise became its own commercially sold product in 1923, and since then, the brand has earned itself a positive reputation across all of America and is particularly recognized as a southern staple. But even with its solid following, there are several fun facts that only real Duke's mayonnaise fans would know about the brand.
Duke's is much more than its cursive font logo and yellow, black, and red-colored packaging. It's even more than just its mayo-filled jars and squeeze bottles that line the aisles of grocery stores like Walmart and ShopRite. Over the years, Duke's has built an identity around its name. From the company's eye-catching merchandise to its unhinged mascot, there are countless ways in which Duke's has distinguished itself from competing brands and created engagement among its consumers. And if you're a true lover of the brand's mayo, you might just know them all already.
Duke's mayo uses a special formula
Duke's mayo is truly a fan favorite. At the end of 2024, Duke's Real Mayonnaise was named Allrecipes' Golden Cart Awards' "wild card" winner. This category allowed the food site's community of home cooks to nominate any grocery product they're in love with. The winner came out to be none other than Duke's whose fan-favorite condiment is made using a formula that is different from most other store-bought mayonnaises.
What makes Duke's so special is the combination of tweaks in its recipe that all add up to one stellar product. For starters, Duke's Mayo consists of only egg yolks, as opposed to some big-time brands like Hellman's Mayonnaise which also utilizes egg whites. This is a technique used in certain eateries and is ultimately the reason mayo tastes better at restaurants. The omission of egg whites and the sole focus on yolks yields a creamier texture and richer flavor. Duke's also uses apple cider vinegar in place of regular white vinegar, which is an ingredient commonly used in mayonnaise. That simple switch imparts a tangier taste. And last but certainly not least, Duke's Mayo is completely sugar-free. These seemingly insignificant factors result in a condiment that is set apart from the rest.
Soldiers in World War I were among the first to try Duke's mayo
According to the most popular theory concerning the invention of mayonnaise, the world can thank the Duke de Richelieu's French chef for creating the condiment in 1756. But for those who are enthusiasts of Duke's mayo in particular, all credit goes to Eugenia Duke, whose version was birthed in 1917. She made sandwiches filled with the stuff right from her very own kitchen in Greenville, South Carolina.
Along with her daughter, Martha, Duke sold these mayo-slathered sammies to army canteens at Camp Sevier during World War I to provide for her family. Little did they know that the soldiers who ate them wouldn't be able to get the meal out of their heads. Years after having already left the camp, Duke still received letters from people asking for the recipe of her sandwich as well as begging her to send containers of the spread. She began selling the mayo as a stand-alone product just a few years later and the rest was history.
The company sells more than just classic mayonnaise
Despite being the brand's defining commodity, Duke's sells a whole lot more than just its Real Mayonnaise. This original product is a hit and continues to be what's primarily carried by grocery stores, but Duke's has an assortment of other goods it offers as well, starting with variations of the classic mayonnaise. For example, those looking for a healthier alternative to the condiment should try out Duke's Light Mayonnaise, which provides the same, familiarly delicious taste but with half the amount of calories and fat. There's even a plant-based version of the original mayo for people looking for a vegan-friendly option. Or if you're seeking slightly different, elevated flavors altogether, try Duke's Hint of Lime, Bacon & Tomato, and Habanero Garlic versions.
That's not even close to being all of it, as Duke's doesn't stop at its many types of mayonnaise. It creates mustards, spreads, dressings, and sauces, too. And good ones, at that. Its Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce won in the Best Vinegar-Based Barbecue Sauce category of the Better Homes and Gardens 2024 Food Awards, for instance. Duke's has also received love for its Spicy Coleslaw Dressing, which won The Association for Dressings and Sauces 2022 Dressing of the Year. There's plenty more to try out, and Duke's even offers samplers and trial packs on its website for you to find what works best for you.
People celebrate Duke's Mayo Bowl each year
All sports fans have become familiar with the concept of a post-game Gatorade shower. Typically occurring after the Super Bowl, players of the winning football team endearingly drench their coach with a barrel of the beverage to commemorate the victory. Duke's has created a similar tradition of its own — using mayo instead, of course. This sign of triumph is performed at the annual Duke's Mayo Bowl, an event in which two college teams go head to head at one of the largest football stadiums in Charlotte, North Carolina. 2025 kicked off with the University of Minnesota Gophers and the Virginia Tech Hokies competing against one another, but it was Coach P.J. Fleck of the former team who proudly walked away covered in a few gallons of the creamy, goopy mess.
The mayo bath isn't the only antic to take place at Duke's Mayo Bowl. Due to the company's sponsorship of the sporting event, there are several oddly intriguing, mayo-related traditions that people can partake in. Apple bobbing, for example, has been replaced with bobbing for tomatoes in a pool of mayonnaise. There's also a mayo-eating contest where fans for opposing teams see who can eat more of the condiment while being broadcast on a jumbo screen for all to see. Duke's Mayo Bowl is an event for mayo lovers and football fanatics alike.
Duke's mayo has a mascot
Many important players have made Duke's the brand that it is. From Eugenia Duke, its creator, to the many consumers who loyally purchase its products time and time again. But somehow, the face of Duke's mayo tends to get lost in the sauce. Literally. Enter Tubby, the strangely adorable, quirky Duke's mascot.
Tubby was first introduced to the world in 2022. He takes on the look of Duke's iconic mayo bottles but comes to life with his signature black, bushy eyebrows and far-spread eyes. And let's not forget his mustard yellow pants and chunky red shoes. Even more notable than Tubby's unforgettable style, though, is his presence in almost all things Duke's related. While he might not be plastered on the products' packaging, he is visible all over the company's social media. He loves to hack Duke's Instagram and post wacky, unhinged photos of himself.
Tubby also doesn't shy away from in-person appearances. The mascot has shown face at Duke's most important events, including the yearly Mayo Bowl. Fans were pleasantly surprised at the 2025 game when Tubby unmasked himself, revealing no other than Flavor Flav, a hip-hop artist who claims to have an "unhealthy love for mayo." He even lent a helping hand in dousing Coach Fleck in the mayo bath. But if seeing Flavor Flav dressed as Tubby at events isn't enough for you, you can make Tubby your very own buddy at home by purchasing a plush of him from Duke's website.
The brand is loved by professional chefs
Home cooks love Duke's mayo, and it can be found in kitchens in the States and abroad. It's no less loved by chefs and celebrities, though. A handful of pros keep the twangy condiment around as a cooking essential in their restaurant kitchens. Just take a look at New Orleans-based chef Mason Hereford. Not only does he have a tattoo of Winnie the Pooh eating out of a jar of mayo, but he also uses the sauce at his sandwich shop, Turkey and the Wolf. You can find the sauce in his fried bologna sandwich and collard green melt.
The same goes for chef Dolester Miles of Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Alabama. She might not have a Duke's mayo tattoo, but it doesn't make the ingredient any less important, considering it's the special weapon she uses in her chocolate espresso cake. Alton Brown, who is known for his work with Food Network's "Good Eats" and "Iron Chef," says he buys mayo in jars "and will continue to as long as Duke's Mayonnaise is made." The list of professionals who incorporate Duke's into their dishes goes on and on, from Richmond, Virginia-based chef Walter Bundy and his classic BLT to chef Craig Perkinson (also from Virginia) and his moist, fluffy brioche bread.
Mayo is the special ingredient used in Duke's chocolate cake
Mayonnaise is a fundamental ingredient people reach for when making something like warm elote corn dip or a batch of curried deviled eggs. But if there's one thing Duke's has tried to teach its audience, it's that the condiment can also be used in unexpected ways. From pimento cheese and tomato pie to classic salmon cakes and spicy broccoli casserole, the company website provides a plethora of unique meals that use the timeless sauce as its transforming ingredient.
While these recipes cover breakfast, brunch, and main courses, dessert shouldn't be counted out either. Duke's Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is a sweet treat that seems to have especially found favor among foodies, as a myriad of copy-cat recipes are floating around online instructing people how to use mayo for a particularly rich, fudgy dessert. The condiment company itself has a guide for how to make the baked good. One and a half cups of mayo mixed along with usual ingredients like cocoa and vanilla extract results in an extra moist dessert. And if chocolate cake isn't your cup of tea, Duke's provides instructions on how to use its mayonnaise for several other desserts, such as bacon pecan bars and chocolate chip banana bread.
Fans were offered mayo-themed tattoos at a pop-up event
Being a truly passionate Duke's mayo fan doesn't stop at trying the condiment in a southern banana sandwich or as a dip for your fries. For those who are hardcore devotees, the only plausible way to show it would be with a tattoo, of course. What better way to show love for your favorite food than to have it not only inside your body but permanently on the outside, too?
Duke's has made that extra easy for its customers in the past. In Richmond, Virginia in 2022, the mayo company partnered with Yellow Bird Tattoo, a shop that specializes in traditional tattoos and piercings. On Friday the 13th, those who scheduled appointments were offered free mayo-themed tattoos. People were able to choose from a selection of small- and medium-sized, pre-drawn designs. While it might sound a bit zany, many people took advantage of the pop-up event's offer. 75 people were tatted that day. A similar opportunity arose in 2023 when Duke's created a contest for people to share stories about how they discovered the brand and why their family is a fan. Of 120 pairs of people who participated, those with the most captivating stories were awarded with matching customized tattoos.
A man requested to use a Duke's jar as an urn
As the saying goes, "you can't take it with you when you die," with "it" referring to the material possessions one has acquired throughout life. That includes your favorite snacks and meals, too. But that doesn't mean people haven't tried. Larry Clinton disregarded that age-old quote when he decided he wanted his ashes stowed away in an empty jar of Duke's mayo.
Clinton's love for the condiment is so strong that he puts it on bologna sandwiches and banana bread, and also uses it in combination with cheese and certain fruits. So naturally, Clinton once made a joke to his wife while at a funeral that when he passes away, he'd like to be cremated and for his remains to go into a Duke's mayo container. Years later, the couple's daughter eventually made that wish come true when she reached out to Duke's parent company, C.F. Sauer, letting them know about her father's dream. In response came two glass jars with custom-made labels on them. These gifts contained the brand's usual logo on them, with Clinton's full name worked into it as well.
There's a Duke's Hot Tomato event every summer
For the zealous Duke's fan, the once-a-year Mayo Bowl might not be enough time to express the excitement and devotion one feels for the iconic condiment. Sure, the event gives people the chance to stick their heads in a vat of mayo or race against others to eat an entire jar of the stuff, but where does that passion go throughout the remaining months of the year? Luckily, there's also a yearly Duke's Hot Tomato event that happens during the summertime.
Only having started four years ago, Duke's Hot Tomato is a 10-day celebration of the delicious combination of mayo and tomato. During this time, Duke's partners up with several restaurants to serve customers food and refreshments that infuse the two ingredients. The 2024 run of the event spanned across six cities in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. People in these southern states can enjoy things like burgers, sandwiches, salads, and much more — all of which are sure to focus on tomatoes and Duke's mayo. To show extra support, customers can also purchase Duke's Hot Tomato-themed merch, such as T-shirts, water bottles, swimsuits, and beach chairs, on the company's website.