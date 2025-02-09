10 Unexpected Facts About Duke's Mayonnaise Only Real Fans Would Know

Next to best-selling mayo brands like Hellman's, Kraft, and Kewpie is the southern regional favorite that can't go without mention: Duke's. Created in 1917, Duke's is known for the wide variety of sauces and spreads it has come out with in the decades since it was founded. Its especially well-loved mayonnaise became its own commercially sold product in 1923, and since then, the brand has earned itself a positive reputation across all of America and is particularly recognized as a southern staple. But even with its solid following, there are several fun facts that only real Duke's mayonnaise fans would know about the brand.

Duke's is much more than its cursive font logo and yellow, black, and red-colored packaging. It's even more than just its mayo-filled jars and squeeze bottles that line the aisles of grocery stores like Walmart and ShopRite. Over the years, Duke's has built an identity around its name. From the company's eye-catching merchandise to its unhinged mascot, there are countless ways in which Duke's has distinguished itself from competing brands and created engagement among its consumers. And if you're a true lover of the brand's mayo, you might just know them all already.