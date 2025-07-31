9 Walmart Bakery Items, Ranked

I would consider myself a proficient and halfway decent home baker, but that doesn't mean I neglect my local grocery store's bakery. While I could make many of the treats that line its aisles and cases myself (and probably for cheaper) there's something so easy about adding a clamshell container of whatever — muffins, brownies, blondies, cookies with nuts, cookies without nuts, you know ... the works — to your cart and going on with your day, no dishes, clean-up, or waiting involved. The bakery section also comes in clutch if you have a gathering coming up and don't want to spend several hours laboring over an ill-risen cake, trialing a seemingly impossible recipe, and the like only to have it not go your way, and inevitably causing you to go back to the grocery store bakery with your tail between your legs.

Walmart features an impressive bakery section that spans a wide range of items, including breads, bagels, cakes, pastries, rolls, and more. It's not odd that Walmart has so many baked goods to choose from, considering it's a very large store to begin with, but that doesn't make it any less daunting when you have to pick one (or a few) items to add to your cart. To help guide you in selecting the best bakery items to buy from Walmart, I scoured its displays to choose some seemingly popular options, tasted them, and ranked them from worst to best based on factors such as flavor, consistency, and whether they could be passed off as homemade or not.