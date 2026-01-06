10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Ribeye Steaks At Home

Ribeye is one of the most popular cuts of steak — and for good reason. It's juicy, full of flavor, and is, frankly, really hard to dislike. But despite its popularity in steakhouses and among home chefs and meat enthusiasts, there are some tricky bends that folks may come across when they try to cook it themselves. These pitfalls, which can occur every step of the way, from the moment the steak is purchased to the time it hits your table, can do this beautiful cut a disservice and make you wish that you just went out for that steak dinner after all.

But fear not; we got some expert input from Craig Couper, culinary director at Michael Jordan's Steak House in Chicago, on some of the most common mistakes you can make with ribeye and how to ensure your cut comes out as juicy and flavorful as possible. Whether you're a die-hard ribeye enthusiast or looking to experiment with higher-end cuts of steak, you can certainly learn a thing or two and make a better ribeye going forward.