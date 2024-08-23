Wagyu Beef: What It Is, What It Tastes Like, And Why It's So Expensive

If you've ever seen the term "Wagyu beef" on a menu, you've likely wondered what it means (and how the heck the restaurant is justifying that price). If you've ever experienced its tender melty goodness, however, you know exactly why you need to try it at least once in your life.

Advertisement

Of course, that's not all there is to know. Wagyu beef is a gourmet meat from farms that must adhere to strict feeding and rearing standards, with its highest grade, A5, meeting even higher quality requirements, making Wagyu cuts the most sought-after on high-end restaurant menus. Happily though, enthusiastic home chefs needn't wait for date night to eat Wagyu, as it's quite easy to obtain and cook at home.

To that end, Chowhound caught up with Nick Solares, brand ambassador for Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. For the past 20 years, Solares has been a dedicated food writer with a specialty in Wagyu beef. His passion has taken him on extensive travels throughout Japan, including attending the prestigious Wagyu Olympics. Who better to educate us on what Wagyu beef is, why you should care, and how to get started with it at home.

Advertisement