Why It's A Mistake To Marinate This Ultra-Juicy Cut Of Steak

Ribeye is the king of steaks. A favorite of chefs and steak enthusiasts the world over, it's renowned for a tenderness and deeply savory flavor profile that's tough to match. You might think that to lock in — or even enhance — that natural flavor, and tenderize the meat, you should slap a marinade on your ribeye before grilling it to perfection. But you'd be wrong. In fact, marinating a beautiful ribeye steak would be a critical mistake that could risk ruining it rather than improving it.

Marinades are wonderful things, that we can't deny. They can be incredibly useful when it comes to making proteins (be that fish, chicken, pork chops, and the like) more forgiving as far as overcooking is concerned, tenderizing them and releasing flavor. But a really great cut like a ribeye simply doesn't need one. Ribeye steaks are famous for their abundance of intramuscular fat, which you might know as marbling. This fat, essentially, does the job that a marinade would, rendering as the meat cooks, keeping it juicy and tender while imparting a richness that you can only get from beef.

The ribeye is so naturally soft compared to other cuts like chuck (an inexpensive, yet still flavorful alternative) because the muscle which it contains, the longissimus dorsi, is used comparatively less by the cow. As such, it's less dense and more tender. Because of the muscle's structure those juices flow easily throughout the meat as it cooks, keeping it evenly tender.