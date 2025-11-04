Robert Irvine's 9 Top Tips For Cooking Expensive Cuts Of Steak

You spent all this money on a premium cut; the last thing that you want to do is overcook it. When we asked chef Robert Irvine what one of the first things that people should know about expensive cuts before turning on the stove, he went right into the issues with overcooking. "In the same way a barber can't glue hair back on your head, you can't take a few minutes off a well-done steak," he says. "You can always put it back on if it's underdone, but you can never reverse the process." Although Irvine shares that it's possible to overcook any type of steak, it's important to avoid it when it comes to prime cuts.

Being able to tell when a steak is done is an acquired skill. You can perform the finger test by gently pressing the meat with your finger in a certain spot to see how done it is. For food safety purposes, you may also want to check the temperature of the cut. While the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends cooking steaks to 145 F internally, it's important to note that the cut will continue to cook through while it rests, so if you're looking to cook a medium-rare steak, you may be able to pull it when it's 115 F to 120 F so that it can finish "cooking" off the heat.