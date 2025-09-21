Stop Ruining Your Steak Crust With This Common Resting Mistake Everyone Makes

Cooking a steak just right can be tricky. Just a few minutes too long and your ribeye, the perfect cut for grilling, can dry out, which is an unfixable mistake. Undercook it and your sirloin might still be mooing — though at least you can always throw it back on the grill and cook it to your liking.

As one of the more expensive proteins, you want to get the most out of this purchase and create a perfectly cooked steak. Unfortunately, there are so many common pitfalls chefs stumble into during the cooking process. To help steer clear of them, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with K.C. Gulbro — the owner of FoxFire Steakhouse. According to Gulbro, one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking a steak actually happens after the protein leaves the grill: covering it tightly with foil while it rests. "If you cover it with foil or anything else that traps moisture, it can turn into steam and soften the crispy crust you've carefully created."

According to Gulbro, you can still use foil when resting your steak — just make sure to cover the meat lightly and allow it to breathe. Still, if you want to keep the protein warm while it rests, or as you finish up cooking any of the best side dishes for steak, Gulbro says you have better options that will preserve that hard-earned crust without sacrificing flavor.