6 Boar's Head Deli Meats, Ranked Worst To Best

In my family, Boar's Head has always been one of those "special occasion" buys. We didn't grow up with name-brand-every-day money, and so, on the rare occasion we would put together a fancy spread, we'd always end up picking up Boar's Head. It has cemented itself in my psyche as the pinnacle of fancy deli meats, and I absolutely could not resist when this article came up. While I logically know that deli meat is deli meat and that there are many generic brands that are just as good as the name-brand counterpart, that little kid that still lives in my head got so excited at the concept of taste-testing all that Boar's Head had to offer.

To say I felt like a king loading my cart up with nearly $60 worth of deli meats would be an understatement. I'll say this for Boar's Head: It hasn't gotten any cheaper. I was actually really shocked by how few slices of meat came in each package. I grew up in a family of six, and one package of Boar's Head would have made enough sandwiches for everyone to have (maybe) one. No wonder it was saved for birthdays and Christmas parties. I plan on going through and ranking each of these deli meats based on their taste and texture, as well as the overall quality of the meat. I want to see if Boar's Head deserves the spot on the pedestal my childhood self placed it on.