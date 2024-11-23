How To Put An Italian Spin On A Classic Hamburger

A prosciutto-stacked burger isn't complete without some proper Italian fixings. You can top your burger with creamy ricotta cheese to complement the savory flavors of the meat. But if ricotta isn't your thing, mozzarella offers a bright, tangy, and characteristically Italian alternative that works just as well whether it's fresh or melted. Except for a few obligatory tomato slices, you can ditch prototypical burger veggies in exchange for those hailing from Italian cuisine. Arugula can provide a peppery freshness, roasted red peppers add an earthy sweetness, and fresh basil lends a burst of spicy aromatics. As bookends, try skipping out on regular burger buns and go for lightly-toasted ciabatta rolls instead.

Of course, you can't forget the condiments. And for an Italian-inspired prosciutto burger, you'll want to think outside of the box. Not only does pesto offer the burger some much-needed moisture, but it also adds an herbaceousness along with a whisper of sharp Parmesan. Italian-inspired garlic or sun-dried tomato aioli tips the scale toward a more traditional burger vibe. And you can always choose between marinara or tomato sauce for a sweetly acidic topping. If you're feeling adventurous, dress up your prosciutto burger charcuterie style by adding a fruity or spicy jam to the mix. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking a burger is not leveraging the proper toppings. Luckily, an Italian burger is a fool-proof way to get it right every time.