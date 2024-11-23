How To Put An Italian Spin On A Classic Hamburger
Burgers are often considered classic American fare. But while quintessential burger fixings typically include tomatoes, onions, pickles, and cheese; and condiments like ketchup, mustard, and mayo; the foundational beef patty and bun combo is ripe for experimentation using unconventional toppings. Instead of making a burger the American way, give it the Italian treatment by zhuzhing it up with some crispy prosciutto.
Prosciutto is thinly sliced, dry-cured Italian ham known for its delicate, salty flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture. When it's pan-fried or oven-baked, prosciutto takes on a crispy and almost brittle texture, packed with a deep umami flavor thanks to the browning. Crispy prosciutto is an excellent alternative to bacon slices on a burger patty, providing textural contrast and a bit of added protein. Plus, prosciutto marries well with other Italian toppings, offering you plenty of customizable options worth returning to time and time again.
How to jazz up an Italian prosciutto burger
A prosciutto-stacked burger isn't complete without some proper Italian fixings. You can top your burger with creamy ricotta cheese to complement the savory flavors of the meat. But if ricotta isn't your thing, mozzarella offers a bright, tangy, and characteristically Italian alternative that works just as well whether it's fresh or melted. Except for a few obligatory tomato slices, you can ditch prototypical burger veggies in exchange for those hailing from Italian cuisine. Arugula can provide a peppery freshness, roasted red peppers add an earthy sweetness, and fresh basil lends a burst of spicy aromatics. As bookends, try skipping out on regular burger buns and go for lightly-toasted ciabatta rolls instead.
Of course, you can't forget the condiments. And for an Italian-inspired prosciutto burger, you'll want to think outside of the box. Not only does pesto offer the burger some much-needed moisture, but it also adds an herbaceousness along with a whisper of sharp Parmesan. Italian-inspired garlic or sun-dried tomato aioli tips the scale toward a more traditional burger vibe. And you can always choose between marinara or tomato sauce for a sweetly acidic topping. If you're feeling adventurous, dress up your prosciutto burger charcuterie style by adding a fruity or spicy jam to the mix. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking a burger is not leveraging the proper toppings. Luckily, an Italian burger is a fool-proof way to get it right every time.