Bologna is the "sort of traditional" of the two. It's a soft, fully processed, and pasteurized ground meat, usually a blend, that most often contains pork, beef, turkey, or chicken. Modern bologna is, essentially, the American hyper-industrialized, 20th-century version of Italian mortadella, although bologna sausage probably first originated in Germany. Mortadella, which comes from the city of Bologna, is a traditional salume (Italian cured meat) made from heat-cured pork mixed with lard and other ingredients to make a massive, soft sausage that is then sliced horizontally, just like bologna.

All "cooked" sausages (hot dogs, frankfurter, bologna) must be "reduced to minute particles" and turned into a meat batter, essentially, before being cooked. So, yes, bologna really is just a bigger hotdog. This fine meat paste is then mixed with other spices and ingredients and sometimes binding agents, then packed into casings and cooked or smoked. Once cooled, the casings are usually removed and the bologna sliced for sale, although whole bologna is still sliced to order at the deli counter and sold whole.

American bologna is generally pretty salt-forward, using what we'd think of as pickling spices, like coriander, black pepper, and allspice. Its distinctive pungent, herbaceous, slightly bitter flavor comes from the Mediterranean myrtle berry, which is much less common in American foods. German bologna, on the other hand, is generally much more garlic-heavy with a good helping of paprika. In the U.S., the classic lunchbox bologna sandwich is simply cold bologna on white bread with mayo and maybe some cheese, but the fried bologna sandwich also has many adherents.