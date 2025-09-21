The Unlikely Spice You Should Be Adding To Your Lasagna Every Time
Lasagna is one of those classic comfort meals that continues to win the hearts of people everywhere. Still, for others, it may be a bit overdone. For those who lean toward the latter perspective, there's an unexpected ingredient that could be the saving grace of your usual pasta recipes: cinnamon.
To guide us on how to use cinnamon, and add it to pasta and red-sauce dishes, Chowhound spoke to expert Sara Ayesh — a food blogger and photographer at White Kitchen Red Wine. "Using cinnamon is a staple in Lebanese cooking, and I was introduced to pairing it with beef and tomatoes through my husband's family," she said. "When you bring that same flavor profile into lasagna, the cinnamon adds a really elevated warmth and depth that balances the acidity of the tomatoes and rounds out the richness of the beef." Simply put, like salt, cinnamon can enhance the usual flavors of your pasta and help you see this dish in a whole new light.
To get another perspective on cinnamon's powers, we spoke with Rosie Kellett, the author of In For Dinner. While she's not used this spice in lasagna, she usually adds nutmeg, and says cinnamon makes a nuanced addition to other meals. "I do add it to my black bean chili and I often find that a sweet spice in a savory dish offers a more well-rounded flavor," she said.
Other unexpected spices to try in your lasagna
If you are looking for other spices to mix into your lasagna, Sara Ayesh suggests allspice. "It gives that same cozy warmth, but it's a little more peppery versus the sweetness in cinnamon," she said. If you rifle around in your spice drawer and can't find either spice, Ayesh joins Rosie Kellet in highlighting the benefits of nutmeg too. "It's traditional in Italian cooking and sometimes overlooked, but definitely adds another layer of flavor and really elevates the entire dish," she said.
Kellett confirms that nutmeg is a great spice and shares how she uses it in her kitchen. "I like to add a little nutmeg when I am making the white part of a lasagne, she said. "[Whether it's] a béchamel sauceor for the lasagne in my book, I add a little nutmeg to the ricotta and mozzarella mixture," she said. (Don't even get us started on the béchamel vs ricotta debate.)
For those who are wary of using these seemingly unusual spices, start with a little and taste as you go. The great thing about these spices is that they are commonplace in most kitchens, and if not, they are available fresh at the store. (Plus, you don't even need a grater to use them.) Cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg are great additions to store-bought sauces as well. They draw on comforting flavors and can offer a warm, slightly sweet kick to just about any meal.