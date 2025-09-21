The Unlikely Spice You Should Be Adding To Your Lasagna Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lasagna is one of those classic comfort meals that continues to win the hearts of people everywhere. Still, for others, it may be a bit overdone. For those who lean toward the latter perspective, there's an unexpected ingredient that could be the saving grace of your usual pasta recipes: cinnamon.

To guide us on how to use cinnamon, and add it to pasta and red-sauce dishes, Chowhound spoke to expert Sara Ayesh — a food blogger and photographer at White Kitchen Red Wine. "Using cinnamon is a staple in Lebanese cooking, and I was introduced to pairing it with beef and tomatoes through my husband's family," she said. "When you bring that same flavor profile into lasagna, the cinnamon adds a really elevated warmth and depth that balances the acidity of the tomatoes and rounds out the richness of the beef." Simply put, like salt, cinnamon can enhance the usual flavors of your pasta and help you see this dish in a whole new light.

To get another perspective on cinnamon's powers, we spoke with Rosie Kellett, the author of In For Dinner. While she's not used this spice in lasagna, she usually adds nutmeg, and says cinnamon makes a nuanced addition to other meals. "I do add it to my black bean chili and I often find that a sweet spice in a savory dish offers a more well-rounded flavor," she said.