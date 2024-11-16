What's The Difference Between Pita And Naan Bread?

Though bread itself is tens of thousands of years old, the pita variety is quite a bit younger, likely originating around 2500 B.C. in the ancient Middle East. In this region, bakers combined flour, water, salt, and yeast into a dough they formed into flat circles and baked in a wood-fired oven. As the dough baked, the water evaporated, creating steam that formed a hollow bubble inside the finished bread. This hollow interior is what gives pita bread its name, since pita means "paunch" or "belly" in Greek.

Once cooled, the bread was sliced open and filled with dozens of different ingredients. In the very human tradition of stuffing delicious things inside bread, many different cultures filled pitas with meat, vegetables, falafel, and more. The Greeks also used pitas as the base for "plakous," a type of proto-pizza covered in herbs and melty cheese.

Pita bread has stood the test of time, migrating to the United States in the 1960s with Harry Toufayan, the son of an Egyptian baker. Since then, it's taken America by storm, becoming almost as popular here as it is in the Levant. That convenient pita pocket makes it perfect for making everything from a grilled cheese to an indulgent dessert stuffed with Nutella, fruit, and brie.