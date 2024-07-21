What Is Pilaf And Why Do We Only Seem To Use It For Rice?

Pilaf was originally a Persian dish, dating back to at least the 10th century. That's when the first known recipe for pilaf was recorded by Ibn Sīnā (also known as Avicenna). Ibn Sīnā is considered one of the most prominent philosophers and scientists in Islamic history, and as if that weren't enough, he is widely credited today as the father of rice pilaf. The dish eventually spread beyond Persia, first to India when the country was under Muslim rule in the Middle Ages.

The origin of rice pilaf's name is difficult to trace because each language has a different word for it. In its native Iran, it is known as "polo". In Central Asia, it goes by names like palov and plov (which is the national dish of Uzbekistan). In India, it's "pulao" or "palao," and in the Caribbean, it's "pelau". Our version, "pilaf," most likely originated with the Turkish version, "pilav". "Pilaf" is unique to American English; in British English, it is called "pilau". Some theories point to the Sanskrit word "pulaka" as the original root, derived from a verb meaning, "to stand on end," which may reflect the way the rice grains are kept separate.

Just as each region has its own name for pilaf, all add their own unique ingredients. Mediterranean varieties use liberal olive oil, Indian versions often feature lamb and nuts, and the Persian take sometimes has a layer of crispy rice at the bottom called tahdig. It's not common, but there are even versions without rice.

