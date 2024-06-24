The Right Way To Eat Canned Dolmas For The Uninitiated

If you thought dolmas (also known as dolmades or dolmadakia) were reserved for ancient Dionysian feasts, think again — these stuffed grape leaves can likely be found canned in your local supermarket. You're not wrong in thinking these delicacies have a myth-like quality to them, however. According to Greek legend, they were enjoyed as part of a wider diet including nectar, ambrosia, and other lavish foods by the gods on Mount Olympus. A less grandiose belief is that they were borne out of necessity during the siege of Thebes by Alexander the Great — food in the Greek city was in short supply, so people began wrapping small pieces of meat in vine leaves to make it go further.

Dolmas are found in other areas of the world, including the Middle East, with each country offering its own history and flavor variations, but all share the same basic foundation — grape leaves wrapped around savory fillings made from ingredients like rice and herbs; some are even stuffed with ground meat. Canned dolmas follow the same formula with some discrepancies between fillings (some use quinoa in place of rice, for example). They may be one of the ultimate convenience foods, but there are still a few things to keep in mind if you want to enjoy this preserved snack with ease.