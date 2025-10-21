5 Dubai Chocolate Bars Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dubai chocolate is a trend that has very clearly taken over the internet. It seems like everything has gotten the Dubai chocolate treatment recently, from coffees and pizzas to ice creams and fast food shakes. That makes it easy to forget about the roots of this fan favorite confection: the humble chocolate bar. There are three ingredients that every knafneh chocolate bar has to have — pistachio cream, tahini, and kataifi (a kind of shredded phyllo dough used in knafneh, a Middle Eastern dessert) — encased with a layer of chocolate. Aside from that, though, brands can add their personal spin on the confection or play with the ingredient ratios to make it uniquely their own.

As you can assume based on the ingredients and their own respective prices, Dubai chocolate bars aren't cheap; they range from $10 to nearly $30 each. And if you're dropping that much money on a chocolate bar, you want to make sure it's a pretty good one. That's where I come in.

I purchased all the sub-$20 Dubai chocolate bars that I could find at my local grocery stores and on Amazon, tasted them, and ranked them from worst to best. While I wouldn't call myself a Dubai chocolate aficionado, I still have a good idea of what I want from these treats: a balanced mixture of the respective components, creamy, high-quality chocolate, and an overall cohesive-tasting chocolate bar that would make me want to buy (and eat) it again.

