10 Best Whiskeys To Gift
It's that time of year when decorations are going up, holiday meals are being planned, and gifts are being wrapped. Sometimes, the easiest gift to give — especially if you're in a time crunch — is a good bottle of whiskey. It's fool-proof for many reasons. If you know that your intended recipient enjoys a drink on occasion (and isn't strictly a clear-liquor consumer), they're likely to be thrilled to receive a gift of whiskey that maybe they haven't tried before. It's unlikely to gather dust, it will last for many cocktails, and remind them each time they reach for it of your thoughtfulness.
When it comes to choosing the right whiskey, opting for what you know to be your recipient's favorite is a safe bet, but branching out into something more unique or philanthropic will spark conversation and excitement. We've consulted three cocktail and liquor experts to ask for their best recommendations on whiskey gifts that will delight and surprise.
Derek Brown, a formerly award-winning bartender, wants to remind you to not worry too much about what other's think when it comes to choosing the right whiskey. "Don't let anyone ever yuck your yum," he encourages. "Flavored whiskey, blended whiskey, celebrity whiskey, the only real test is do you like it and want to share it with others. Otherwise, ignore the critics and enjoy, mindfully." Ultimately, it's all about having fun and sipping on something you enjoy. If you don't have the time to taste before making your Christmas purchase, use this guide of expert-recommended drinks to find the perfect bottle to bestow on any kind of person.
1. For the novice: Sazerac, Knob Creek, or Bulleit
When you first start going to bars or sipping spirits, the process can be a bit daunting if you're unsure what liquor you really enjoy or what cocktail to order. Once you've tasted a few drinks, however, it should become clear what liquor you're likely to stay true to. For some, it's all about the smoothness of vodka; others love the spice of tequila; while many enjoy the richness of whiskey. For the new whiskey enthusiast who has perhaps just figured out that they like the spirit, but haven't found a favorite bottle, our experts have a few to recommend.
Derek Brown is the founder of Drink Company. He definitely knows his way around a cocktail and recommends a bottle of Sazerac 6 year rye whiskey as a great gift for the new whiskey drinker. "It's loved by whiskey lovers but affordable and accessible enough to be a starter whiskey," he says. "It also makes a killer cocktail, if you're dipping your toe in the whiskey world and not ready to commit to whiskey neat." Sazerac 6 year retails for right around $30, making it a good, affordable option.
Katie Vine, who has made countless original cocktail recipes for Dinners Done Quick also recommends Knob Creek for regular or bourbon whiskeys and Bulleit for a good beginner rye. "Both are smooth, without the bite of "bottom shelf" liquors, but not pricey enough that they'll break the bank. Whether you like it on the rocks or mixed with something else, they're versatile."
2. For the flavored whiskey fan: Crown Royal
Some whiskey lovers may love their dark liquor but prefer it with a little flavor, and hey, we're not here to judge. There's a wide variety of flavored whiskeys on the market that offer a that smooth, caramel flavor but with a added punch of something fruity or sweet, from peanut-butter whiskey to different flavors of Jim Beam — some of which are better than others.
In consulting the experts, Katie Vine, the mastermind behind Dinners Done Quick, had a few thoughts to share. "Crown is smooth, blends well in mixed drinks, but is also sippable on its own," she says. Vine also lamented that other brands of flavored whiskey can sometimes taste too "phony" or that the artificial flavor overpowers the taste of the whiskey itself. "[Crown] also makes a lot of different flavors (peach, blackberry, vanilla, apple, and seasonal offerings like salted caramel and chocolate) so there's a flavor that will suit nearly any preference."
Crown in many ways is a classic gift, and one that every whiskey drinker will be familiar with. Those colorful drawstring bags they come in almost mimic wrapping paper and make the bottle appear that much more giftable. Interestingly, the first Crown Royal whiskey blend was actually designed to be a gift for the King and Queen of England, which makes it all the more fitting to give as a gift to a friend who you know loves a flavored whiskey.
3. For the connoisseur: Highland Park 18 Year
Everyone seems to have that uncle who loves to sip on a glass of expensive Scotch and play golf, and buying a bottle for this kind of aficionado can be utterly daunting. Don't worry — our experts have just the recommendations to impress your relative of refined taste.
Adam Levy, the Alcohol Professor himself, raves about Highland Park 18 Year. It was acquired by Edrington, which also owns Macallan — a brand you're probably familiar with, if you're into Scotch. "Highland Park is a distillery that should be on most scotch lovers list and a good springboard for those who want to elevate their scotch experience." The bottle costs around $150, but if you're looking to impress a true connoisseur, it's likely to come at a price.
In terms of making an impression, Derek Brown of Drink Company does like to dream. "When I think of connoisseurs, I think of my brother Tom Brown," he says, going on to describe his bartending brother's favorite distillery, and the Scotch they released that was aged for 31 years: Rosebank 31-Year-Old Lowland Single Malt Scotch, which was crowned the "World's Best Whiskey" at the Top Shelf 2025 Awards. "The accolade is well-deserved for this elegant, floral Lowlands Scotch," he says. "Now, I love my brother, but at almost $3,000 for a 700ml bottle, he'll have to settle for another Christmas present." A retail price of $3,000 is a gift few are likely to pay, but perhaps bringing up the name will impress that connoisseur enough to get them to crack a smile.
4. For the unusual whiskey lover: Crab Trapper Whiskey
Half the fun of experimenting with spirits and cocktails is finding a bottle or brand that takes things a step outside of the ordinary. These unique, lesser known bottles are great additions to home bar-carts where they'll spark conversation with any guest who's curious, and they're excellent gifts that will make an impression. Gifting someone what you know to be their favorite bottle is thoughtful, but getting them a surprise that will peak new interest is even more exciting.
Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick describes this Crab Trapper whiskey as the weirdest whiskey she's ever purchased. "It's wild, very briny, very seafood-forward, but honestly you could make a killer Bloody Mary with it in place of the usual vodka," she says. "If you want to go for shock factor, this is your whiskey!" It should come as no surprise that this whiskey will come loaded with seafood flavor — its bourbon base is steeped with corn, a signature spice blend, and an abundance of green crabs, which are an invasive species in New Hampshire. Thus, it's a two-for-one-win: help counteract the devastating effects that green crabs cause on the state's ecosystem while simultaneously enjoying an utterly unique whiskey, rich in seafood scents. It can make for a great gift and some very interesting cocktails.
5. For the philanthropic whiskey drinker: Eight Oaks Veteran's Cut
Many people around the holidays would rather your opt for giving to a philanthropic cause than stack up on clutter, and a bottle of whiskey that supports a cause (but can still be sipped and enjoyed) is a great way to acknowledge good will while still giving something to the person you care about. Showing support to former and current service members with your whiskey purchase is a relatable and thoughtful way to show you care. There are a few whiskey brands and foundations that two of our experts recommend, both of which raise funds for veteran memorials, or promote responsible drinking and mental health initiatives.
Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick loves Eight Oaks Veteran's Cut bourbon whiskey. "It's a high proof, but it's incredibly smooth and easy to sip with a lightly sweet flavor and creamy feel. Plus, each release of it is signed by service members and supports veteran memorials." Eight Oaks distillery also partners with four non-profits, ranging from cancer support to a community food bank, for which they help raise funds and awareness.
Derek Brown, who advocates for responsible drinking with Positive Damage, Inc. is a big fan of Whiskey Valor, a foundation that raises money in support of veterans and their families. "In 2026, they'll officially launch the 'Whiskey Valor Distillery Tasting Series,' bringing distilleries in-person or via Zoom to guide veterans and community partners through a curated lineup of whiskeys. Keep an eye out for this and other events." You can also support their cause by buying from their shop.
6. For the newly legal drinker: Maker's Mark or a flight of affordables
For the true novice, those who have just recently turned 21 and may not know what alcohols they want to purchase, a gift of whiskey can be quite important. It will help them find their tastes, and the bottle you gift is likely to be that much more memorable for someone who's just started drinking as an adult.
Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick would love to tell you to buy a bottle that's been aged for 21 years, but realizes that the significance of this kind of spirit may not be fully appreciated by a newly dubbed legal-drinker. "Most of them are very pricey (Glenfiddich and Balvenie come to mind — upwards of $300 a bottle). If that's not in the budget, I'd actually opt for a flight/bunch of mini bottles and do a small whiskey 'tasting,'" she suggests. "This would allow someone to try small amounts of different brands so they can learn what sort of palette they have (the flavor profiles they like) since they're presumably just getting into drinking and might not know yet."
Derek Brown of Drink Company has one brand in particular that he finds to be the perfect introductory whiskey — Maker's Mark — and for him its both the flavor and the availability that make it a great option. "Maker's Mark also has more confectionery notes like vanilla and fruit, so it's a nice entry point for learning to taste whiskey," says Brown. "Lastly, you can find it just about anywhere, which means it's not too esoteric or expensive."
7. For the holiday gift exchange: Suntory Japanese Whiskey
Purchasing a gift for a holiday exchange can be a bit of a trick — you want something that isn't so generic people will find it uninteresting, but if you go too niche, you may risk not making anyone happy. A good bottle of whiskey (one that isn't totally average) is the perfect middle ground, and it's likely to be traded until the last happy party-goer strikes gold.
Derek Brown of Drink Company has just the right brand to recommend: Suntory Japanese Whisky. He calls it "one of the most exciting categories for whisky in general." He adds that Japanese whisky "mimics Scotch with a unique Japanese touch. It's still an enigma to most consumers, which is exactly why it makes a unique gift." (If you're wondering about the whiskey vs. whisky spelling, just know it's generally country-specific.)
When it comes to specific bottles from Suntory, Derek Brown has a few recommendations for that, too. "There are some great whiskies from Suntory, including Yamazaki 12 year old and Hakushu 12 year old, but for a more affordable and mixable blended whisky, I go for Toki Suntory Japanese Whisky," Brown says. Plus, any Japanese whisky is fantastic in a cocktail. The highball is a classic, and super easy to prepare (just whisky, a large ice cube, and club soda or ginger beer), but with such a great base, you can easily branch out into more refined drinks as well.
8. For the budget buy: Buffalo Trace or Woodford Reserve
When budgets are tight, as they often are this time of year, giving a meaningful gift that doesn't break the bank can be a tough ordeal. However, our experts are here to say that you don't have to sacrifice quality when saving money — there are a couple great whiskeys that will still be a solid gift.
Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick is a fan of Buffalo Trace bourbon whiskey or Woodford Reserve's wheat whiskey — although they have several great options available. She praises them for their versatility and reasonable pricing. "Both under $50, both quality whiskies that fit well with a variety of different palettes," adding that Buffalo Trace's bourbon cream is great for a cocktail. "Add it to root beer and you have an adult root beer float with a whiskey twist (great for anyone who likes whiskey but doesn't like a strong alcohol flavor!)."
Adam Levy of Alcohol Professor recommends "anything Elijah Craig for its great quality. One of the best bang for the buck bourbon brands in the industry." Between these three brands you've got some great options for bourbons that won't break the bank but will still make an impression.
9. For the red wine and whiskey aficionado: Sausalito Unsinkable or Angel's Envy
It's not uncommon for a person who appreciates a good whiskey to also have an appreciation for red wine. After all, the two drinks do have a few things in common — the primary commonality being that they are both largely (but not exclusively) aged in oak barrels, departing notes of spice and caramel into the wine or spirit. There are some cocktails that mix both wine and bourbon — truly a match made in heaven — but why not a whiskey that's finished in red-wine barrels? It imparts a hint of fruit-flavor into the oak-forward drink and makes the perfect spirit for sipping or mixing. Our experts have more than one to recommend.
Katie Vine of Dinners Done Quick is a fan of Sausalito's Unsinkable bourbon whiskey, which is finished in casks that have previously been soaking up the flavors of Cabernet Sauvignon. "It was amazing, I definitely recommend it for the wine lover who also enjoys whiskey."
Adam Levy, who runs the NY International Spirits Competition, recommends Angel's Envy Kentucky straight bourbon, which is known for being finished in port-wine barrels. Plus, for the holidays they're offering complementary engraving on select bottles — the perfect touch to take your gift to another level.
10. For the non-alcoholic whiskey drinker: Sylva Orchard
Sometimes, whiskey aficionados — just like coffee enthusiasts — need a break from the effects of their favorite beverage but still crave the taste. There are countless decaf coffees you can buy for exactly this reason, but spirit-less liquors aren't quite as readily available.
Derek Brown, who bartended for years, is on a mission with Positive Damage, Inc. to make "low or no" alcohol cocktails a bit more normalized. That starts with spirits that taste like the real deal but don't pack the punch. "This may seem counterintuitive to a whiskey selection, but I drink a lot less these days and have really enjoyed Sylva Orchard, a sonically aged distilled non-alcoholic wood spirit." A bottle that can illicit the same drink creation and good flavor given to someone who's decided to cut back on drinking can be an encouraging way of saying, "I see you" — all while allowing them to still make a mocktail version of their favorite cocktail.
Sylva Orchard may not be explicitly a whiskey, but Derek Brown loves it as an alternative. "Remember, whiskey is a wood spirit, the flavor coming from the barrel-aging," he says. "This one derives its flavor from barley and three different types of wood: cherry, plum, and apple," Brown says. It drinks great neat and makes a killer non-alcoholic Old Fashioned with about 2 ounces of the Sylva, a few dashes of All the Bitter Aromatic Bitters, and ginger syrup. Garnish with a red apple slice."