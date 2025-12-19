10 Best Whiskeys To Gift

It's that time of year when decorations are going up, holiday meals are being planned, and gifts are being wrapped. Sometimes, the easiest gift to give — especially if you're in a time crunch — is a good bottle of whiskey. It's fool-proof for many reasons. If you know that your intended recipient enjoys a drink on occasion (and isn't strictly a clear-liquor consumer), they're likely to be thrilled to receive a gift of whiskey that maybe they haven't tried before. It's unlikely to gather dust, it will last for many cocktails, and remind them each time they reach for it of your thoughtfulness.

When it comes to choosing the right whiskey, opting for what you know to be your recipient's favorite is a safe bet, but branching out into something more unique or philanthropic will spark conversation and excitement. We've consulted three cocktail and liquor experts to ask for their best recommendations on whiskey gifts that will delight and surprise.

Derek Brown, a formerly award-winning bartender, wants to remind you to not worry too much about what other's think when it comes to choosing the right whiskey. "Don't let anyone ever yuck your yum," he encourages. "Flavored whiskey, blended whiskey, celebrity whiskey, the only real test is do you like it and want to share it with others. Otherwise, ignore the critics and enjoy, mindfully." Ultimately, it's all about having fun and sipping on something you enjoy. If you don't have the time to taste before making your Christmas purchase, use this guide of expert-recommended drinks to find the perfect bottle to bestow on any kind of person.