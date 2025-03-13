How To Order A Cocktail When You Have No Idea What You Want
Sure, bars are where we go to unwind and relax. Nevertheless, they can still be intimidating. Especially if you're new to the world of mixed drinks, a bartender taking an order can feel like a downright nerve-racking scenario. Perhaps there's no menu, or you haven't taken a look at the offerings. And maybe it's simply a minute of intense indecision.
Well, no fear — there is an unwritten protocol to the interaction. Bartenders are trained to make you a drink fast and to your tastes, so work in the parameters of their abilities, and you'll land on something perfect. For starters, decide if you want to order based on flavor, or the type of alcohol.
The former's the easiest for quick-firing options. Feeling something tangy? The bartender might suggest a whiskey or New York sour with a red wine float. Sweet? Then maybe a pineapple-based piña colada or creamy and coffee-tinged mudslide. And if you say boozy, Alton Brown's beloved boulevardier or just a classic old-fashioned might be suggested. At this stage, pick a cocktail you're already familiar with, or go with a specific flavor palate — whether it's fruity or coffee-based. You can add on descriptors like long, which means more dilution in a bigger glass, rocks — signaling on ice — or request an egg-white based drink for intense creaminess. Go through such rounds of specificity, and you'll quickly narrow down to a single perfect option.
Order cocktails by spirit type for added specificity
Especially for those who are less well-versed in cocktails, going by the taste is a terrific introduction point. However, some drinks offer complex flavors that don't quite fall into a specific category. So instead, go by the spirit type to narrow down an offering. Since they serve as a fundamental base, liquors and liqueurs define cocktails; just consider names like an aperol spritz, gin fizz, or brandy crusta. Noting such a liquor to the bartender will help them zoom into a specific drink real quick and pinpoint your taste.
Such a strategy is especially effective if you pair it with the classic drink builds. For instance, any spirit or liqueur paired with the term "highball" signals a carbonated, refreshing cocktail. Meanwhile, you can order an old-fashioned with any barrel-aged liquor, and you'll get a boozy, slightly sweet cocktail to sip on. And the expansive category of sidecar-adjacent drinks throws in a liqueur to support the spirit: The beloved margarita and cosmopolitan fall into the style. And if you're a fan of gin or vodka, ordering a martini yields a drink with a well-defined style and its own set of rules.
Well-trained bartenders will certainly appreciate such specificity; it forms a valuable client dialogue. Of course, such cocktail groupings aren't exhaustive — there are also many drinks that don't follow such a template. However, for the first foray into cocktail ordering, this presents a tried-and-true traditional route.
Account for the cocktail bar's style
Though American alcohol consumption is lower than it's been for decades, the cocktail boom has been growing among those who imbibe, which means more and more niches in the scene. Whether it's maximalist drinks that meld wild flavors in a mind-blowing manner, savory cocktails, or the constantly evolving low- and no-alcohol movement, bars increasingly cater to specific substyles. So whenever you head for a night out, consider the bar's direction when ordering a drink.
For instance, if it's a tiki bar — with its quintessential serving cups and tropical vibe — lean into rum drinks, and order an original mai tai or zombie. On the other hand, if you see rows and rows of whiskey bottles behind the bar, it's a good idea to stick to the spirit, and order a classic old-fashioned or boulevardier. And if it's a molecular mixology kind of establishment — well, normal rules don't apply, so perhaps stick to the provided drink menu.
There's nothing wrong with sticking to classics; a frozen margarita can be mind-blowing when tinkered on carefully. However, cocktail bars are also a wonderful place to branch out and try new flavors. So perhaps don't even ask for details, and just go with the bartender's recommendation from the start.