How To Order A Cocktail When You Have No Idea What You Want

Sure, bars are where we go to unwind and relax. Nevertheless, they can still be intimidating. Especially if you're new to the world of mixed drinks, a bartender taking an order can feel like a downright nerve-racking scenario. Perhaps there's no menu, or you haven't taken a look at the offerings. And maybe it's simply a minute of intense indecision.

Well, no fear — there is an unwritten protocol to the interaction. Bartenders are trained to make you a drink fast and to your tastes, so work in the parameters of their abilities, and you'll land on something perfect. For starters, decide if you want to order based on flavor, or the type of alcohol.

The former's the easiest for quick-firing options. Feeling something tangy? The bartender might suggest a whiskey or New York sour with a red wine float. Sweet? Then maybe a pineapple-based piña colada or creamy and coffee-tinged mudslide. And if you say boozy, Alton Brown's beloved boulevardier or just a classic old-fashioned might be suggested. At this stage, pick a cocktail you're already familiar with, or go with a specific flavor palate — whether it's fruity or coffee-based. You can add on descriptors like long, which means more dilution in a bigger glass, rocks — signaling on ice — or request an egg-white based drink for intense creaminess. Go through such rounds of specificity, and you'll quickly narrow down to a single perfect option.