Why Bourbon Deserves A Place In Your Wine-Pairing Repertoire

When it comes to bourbon and wine cocktails, you've got many choices. If you've already cracked how to make the perfect sangria, try swapping in bourbon over the traditional brandy the next time you're putting the wine punch together. Besides giving red wine sangria a little backbone, bourbon's warm vanilla spice infuses the fresh-cut fruit with an all-new complexity.

If you're already a fan of a Manhattan, Tiffanie Barriere suggests a Boulevardier, which incorporates the bittersweet citrus aperitif Campari to round out the sweetness of the red wine vermouth. And for the more adventurous, Barriere recommends a port old fashioned, which replaces simple syrup with a more sophisticated port reduction. To really impress your cocktail party guests, try crafting a New York Sour, a visually stunning concoction that delicately floats a layer of red wine beneath the foamy head of a bourbon sour.

Not feeling the reds? "A solid classic is the Champagne Cocktail," Barriere says. "Served with cognac in France, but also played well with bourbon in the U.S."

If you find yourself enjoying the way sparkling wine can lengthen and lighten a stiffer concoction, try adding some to a refreshing Mint Julep. That's just one of the many ways to blend wine into your cocktails. And there's no need to worry about spending too much money on wines for mixing, as there are many excellent red blends under $30; you'll be happily sipping in no time.