We Tried And Ranked Every Flavored Jim Beam Bourbon

Admittedly, I was a bit trepidatious about taking on this assignment. I am certainly a bourbon drinker and I love a classic Old Fashioned or Manhattan, or sometimes at the end of a long night, just a simple bourbon on the rocks. However, I've always avoided flavored alcohol, as I find it can either be too sweet or overpower the taste of the spirit itself.

My additional bias is that as a bartender, I've also done my share of weird shots with customers, and flavored alcohols tend to make their way into the mix to make things go down smoother when you're drinking to get drunk, not for enjoyment or taste.

However, as I surveyed some bartender pals about this list of flavors, there were words of encouragement and even some suggested recipes thrown into the mix. It opened my eyes to innovative ways of thinking about and enjoying these flavored bourbons, and while I can't say they'll all be my new go-to, I definitely have a new appreciation for at least some of them. Take a look below and see where your favorites fall on the list!