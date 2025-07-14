8 Popular Ground Decaf Coffees You Can Buy At The Grocery Store, Ranked

For some people, drinking decaf coffee is right up there with using jarred garlic as a substitute for fresh garlic – an unthinkable travesty of a replacement. But others understand the value of a cup of joe that's been stripped of its stimulating chemical; sometimes, you want the ritual and flavor when it's too late in the day to guarantee solid sleep. I am in that latter camp. In the morning, I grind my caffeinated coffee beans into an eye-opening cuppa. In the evening, decaf is there to help my eyelids get heavy for the night (even though there are still trace amounts of caffeine in decaf coffee).

Despite my regular intake, I'm no connoisseur, but I know good coffee — and gross or bland coffee — when I taste it. Like many, I've noticed that decafs can be iffy, with sour notes or just a general lack of flavorful oomph. Several factors contribute to this, one of which is the way the decaf coffee was made. Some decaffeinating processes use chemical solvents to get the job done, while the Swiss Water Process uses only water (and time) and typically is said to provide the most flavorful results. (If your bag doesn't specify, it's probably not Swiss Water Process.)

I wanted to know which of the decaf coffees at my local supermarket were worth a try, so I identified the eight most well-reviewed contenders and brewed myself a cup (or two) of each to compare and rank. Only ground decaf was on offer, which was perfect — decaf is always a low-effort beverage for me. If you're looking to cut back on caffeine and just want to grab a bag of decaf on your next trip to Walmart, rather than spend a ton on coffee you have to order from a small online roaster, take a look at the results.