8 Culver's Ordering Hacks We're Tired Of Gatekeeping

There are fast food burgers and fast casual burgers, and then there's Culver's. This Midwest-based chain lives in a league of its own, in this writer's opinion, for its downhome, stick-to-your-ribs, familiar, and approachable menu of everything from chicken to burgers and pot roast to custards and curds. Started in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig's parents George and Ruth, the first Culver's focused on the prize hog — the ButterBurger and frozen custards. The menu expanded from there to include something anyone who visits can call their favorite.

All that considered, it's no wonder there is a compendium of ordering hacks out there for true Culver's devotees. It could be as simple as asking for three dishes that you can combine into one. But there are also some very eyebrow-raising hacks for your Culver's order that we're tired of gatekeeping. Instead, we're sharing them for diners everywhere to use.