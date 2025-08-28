The Culver's Order Request That Will Ensure You Get The Crispiest Fried Food Possible

Food is more than flavor. To fully enjoy the experience, different elements come into play, like aroma, presentation, and of course, texture. Texture plays a big role in instantly boosting the way we enjoy it. Could you imagine being excited over a bag of your favorite chips, only to be greeted by awful, chewy bites? Yeah, us either. The same rule applies at Culver's, and we have a hack to take it one step further to achieve the crispiest fried food possible, because why the heck not? Plus, it's really simple to do — just ask for extra crispy when you order. Yes, it's that simple.

This request can work with anything popped into the fryer, including fries, cheese curds, and onion rings. In our worst-to-best ranking of fast food fries, the chain's very own might just receive a noteworthy spot with a little razzle-dazzle, thanks to the extra time in the fryer. Perhaps even some of the menu items you should avoid ordering at Culver's based on reviews could receive a nice makeover with some extra crunch.

Asking for an extra crispy texture might take a tad longer, but it will be worth it for that satisfying ASMR-worthy crunch that will have you enjoying your favorites on a whole new level you never thought possible. Just a quick tip before you go, though: Be extra nice to the employees. They're making something special for you, after all.