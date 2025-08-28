The Culver's Order Request That Will Ensure You Get The Crispiest Fried Food Possible
Food is more than flavor. To fully enjoy the experience, different elements come into play, like aroma, presentation, and of course, texture. Texture plays a big role in instantly boosting the way we enjoy it. Could you imagine being excited over a bag of your favorite chips, only to be greeted by awful, chewy bites? Yeah, us either. The same rule applies at Culver's, and we have a hack to take it one step further to achieve the crispiest fried food possible, because why the heck not? Plus, it's really simple to do — just ask for extra crispy when you order. Yes, it's that simple.
This request can work with anything popped into the fryer, including fries, cheese curds, and onion rings. In our worst-to-best ranking of fast food fries, the chain's very own might just receive a noteworthy spot with a little razzle-dazzle, thanks to the extra time in the fryer. Perhaps even some of the menu items you should avoid ordering at Culver's based on reviews could receive a nice makeover with some extra crunch.
Asking for an extra crispy texture might take a tad longer, but it will be worth it for that satisfying ASMR-worthy crunch that will have you enjoying your favorites on a whole new level you never thought possible. Just a quick tip before you go, though: Be extra nice to the employees. They're making something special for you, after all.
Why crispiness can make or break some dishes
Culver's fried delights are already divine, but why does extra crispiness matter — and why do we need to go even as far as triple cooking fries for the crispiest texture when making them at home, for instance? For one — though you might've already noticed it — it sharpens each bite and overall improves the way we enjoy our meal. A little over 70% of people around the world are fans of diverse textures, and almost the same amount think texture reigns supreme compared to ingredients. Flavor and texture feed off one another, too, and they simply can't exist without each other in the culinary world. A dish with layers of different tastes and snaps is much better than one without the complexity.
According to a study in the Food Quality and Preference journal conducted by researchers from Brigham Young University and Colorado State University, crunchiness can also make you more aware of the food you consume. Consequently, it can help when you're trimming down your portions. However, we wouldn't hold it against you if you order a second round at Culver's once you try out this hack — we're all tempted by crispy, golden treats.