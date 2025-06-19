TikTok's Culver's Hack Gives The Chain's Fries A Canadian Twist

It seems that TikTok drops new trends every week or so, and if you're chronically online as we are, we bet that you're also on the edge of your seat, curious about what comes next. The food scene is certainly not left unscathed, like with the viral cucumber salad that turned even those who hate cucumbers into fans — albeit conflicted ones. And now, here comes another craze making the rounds: one Culver's hack gives its fries an addictive, Canadian twist. You just need to order two other things when making this: cheese curds and beef gravy. Place them atop Culver's crinkle-cut fries, and you've got yourself something similar to poutine, Canada's most famous dish. The cheese curds, made with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, are what really stand out here. They're perfectly crisp and aromatic on the outside, with mild, gooey cheese that bursts in your mouth as you take a bite.

Does it taste authentic? No, it's far different from the Canadian poutine, but it does capture the essence of it — with the zingy kick in Culver's cheese curds being the main difference. Hardcore poutine enthusiasts might shake their heads at this creation, but when you're in a state like Wisconsin, it's not that easy to find the dish on every corner. Sometimes you have to get creative and customize the menu to make your own.