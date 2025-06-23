Culver's Pretzel Bites Become A Sweet Treat With One Yummy Swap

Culver's is best known for its root beer, ButterBurgers, and frozen custard, but there's another reason to drive through Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food chain this summer. And no, it's not for a meal or dessert, but for a snack or quick bite that satisfies both salty and sweet cravings. The Culver's pretzel bites are found on the sides menu and are typically served with Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. But TikTok users like @williamcraft09 are hacking their own pretzel creations and swapping the cheese to dip the soft pretzels into hot caramel sauce and marshmallow creme. Both of these are found on the frozen custard toppings "create your own dish" menu, thus creating the ultimate sweet and savory combo that's a must-get for road trips, post-swims, or anytime you're feeling snacky this summer.

The pretzel-bilities don't stop there, though. Pay attention, because @williamcraft09 also recommends dipping the pretzels in both the hot caramel and Marshmallow creme in the same bite, elevating the sweet-salty experience even more. And if neither of those toppings appeal to your taste, Culver's has a whole other host of options on the frozen custard toppings menu that allow anyone to customize their order even more.