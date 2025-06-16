Is There A Limit On The Number Of Mix-Ins You Can Add To A Concrete At Culver's?
Culver's is a fast food chain originating out of Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984. Competing with heavyweights like McDonald's and Wendy's, the company has established locations across 26 states. Despite, in some cases, fans of Culver's having to drive a few hours across state lines to access its lauded menu, the Midwest chain has also built up quite the footprint and reputation in some parts of the South. Known to be the home of Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger, the Butterburger, this savory staple joins the company's selection of beloved Concrete Mixers.
This quick-bite destination offers its customizable frozen custard treats in vanilla and chocolate, alongside a rotating "flavor of the day" option. With over 30 varieties of mix-ins to choose from — including cherries, Oreos, and cheesecake chunks — there are many opportunities to get creative with your Concrete Mixer order. (Culver's is also chock-full of surprising facts, one being that, despite its expansion, the chain's dairy is almost exclusively sourced from Wisconsin family farms.) When it comes to this frosty feature, you'll find you have two (except for the mini, which only comes with one) options for mix-ins included in the price. As long as you're willing to pay a bit extra (ranging from 50 to 70 cents each, depending on the location, according to Reddit), further additions are allowed — up to 10 in total if you're using the online order form. If you're ordering in person, there's technically no limit. However, you'll find a ton of mix-ins may come at more than a monetary price.
At Culver's, there is too much of a good thing
Anyone who's worked in food service, especially frozen desserts, knows that one, custard is not to be confused with soft serve, and two, texture is everything. Those with firsthand experience in this mix-ins debate are well aware that if you add too many liquid-based elements, like hot fudge or caramel, you'll soon be sipping your Concrete Mixer through a straw. While there is no right or wrong way to customize your frozen custard, these are factors worth considering when choosing from Culver's arsenal of mix-ins. After speaking with an employee at a Culver's in Charlotte, North Carolina, it was clear that, despite the fact that there's technically no hard limit to the number you can include in your Concrete Mixer when ordering in person, it's best not to take it too far.
An excessive number of add-ins will affect density, negatively impacting the overall quality of this frozen treat. Despite fulfilling orders which included 10 toppings or more in the past, the employee we spoke to expressed that by that point you might as well be eating a bowl of M&M's, save the frozen dairy. The number of toppings you add will also reduce the amount of overall custard received — not to mention you'll notice that the Concrete Mixer's textural integrity will change, degrading its creaminess at the expense of your wallet. If you happen to be a big fan of variety, it may just make more sense to grab your own toppings at the supermarket and add them in sparingly yourself.