Is There A Limit On The Number Of Mix-Ins You Can Add To A Concrete At Culver's?

Culver's is a fast food chain originating out of Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984. Competing with heavyweights like McDonald's and Wendy's, the company has established locations across 26 states. Despite, in some cases, fans of Culver's having to drive a few hours across state lines to access its lauded menu, the Midwest chain has also built up quite the footprint and reputation in some parts of the South. Known to be the home of Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger, the Butterburger, this savory staple joins the company's selection of beloved Concrete Mixers.

This quick-bite destination offers its customizable frozen custard treats in vanilla and chocolate, alongside a rotating "flavor of the day" option. With over 30 varieties of mix-ins to choose from — including cherries, Oreos, and cheesecake chunks — there are many opportunities to get creative with your Concrete Mixer order. (Culver's is also chock-full of surprising facts, one being that, despite its expansion, the chain's dairy is almost exclusively sourced from Wisconsin family farms.) When it comes to this frosty feature, you'll find you have two (except for the mini, which only comes with one) options for mix-ins included in the price. As long as you're willing to pay a bit extra (ranging from 50 to 70 cents each, depending on the location, according to Reddit), further additions are allowed — up to 10 in total if you're using the online order form. If you're ordering in person, there's technically no limit. However, you'll find a ton of mix-ins may come at more than a monetary price.