The Easy Ordering Hack To Recreate Culver's CurderBurger Whenever You Want

Culver's, the popular fast-food restaurant known for its iconic ButterBurgers and frozen custard, offers its share of special-release burgers that come and go. They're only available for a limited time, and the ones that do well with consumers might be brought back. But if you were a big fan of the CurderBurger and can't wait until the chain possibly brings it back around, then it just takes one easy hack to make it: Add Culver's cheese curds to your order and build one yourself.

The CurderBurger was made from a classic Deluxe ButterBurger — and it's probably worth mentioning that the Deluxe tops Chowhound's Culver's burger ranking. The only difference was that it had a "crown" of cheese curds on top of the burger, made from a pairing of both white and yellow cheddar curds. While the standard side of cheese curds doesn't come in a crown shape, it still contains both cheese types, which can easily be smashed on top of the burger to recreate that same gooey, cheesy bite.