The Easy Ordering Hack To Recreate Culver's CurderBurger Whenever You Want
Culver's, the popular fast-food restaurant known for its iconic ButterBurgers and frozen custard, offers its share of special-release burgers that come and go. They're only available for a limited time, and the ones that do well with consumers might be brought back. But if you were a big fan of the CurderBurger and can't wait until the chain possibly brings it back around, then it just takes one easy hack to make it: Add Culver's cheese curds to your order and build one yourself.
The CurderBurger was made from a classic Deluxe ButterBurger — and it's probably worth mentioning that the Deluxe tops Chowhound's Culver's burger ranking. The only difference was that it had a "crown" of cheese curds on top of the burger, made from a pairing of both white and yellow cheddar curds. While the standard side of cheese curds doesn't come in a crown shape, it still contains both cheese types, which can easily be smashed on top of the burger to recreate that same gooey, cheesy bite.
How to spice up your hacked CurderBurger
The Deluxe ButterBurger is already loaded with toppings. It comes with up to three beef patties (you decide how many), plus cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Culver's signature mayo. Add the curds, and you have a piled-high burger, but you can swap ingredients to build even more flavor. For a little extra crunch, top it with salty bacon, and for added spice, ask for pickled jalapeños, both of which are customizable add-ons when ordering online.
If you don't mind a burger that's a little messy, pair the cheese curds with a side of George's chili, and add both to the burger to create a chili cheese dog-inspired sandwich. Don't ignore the extra sauces, either. While the traditional version comes with Culver's signature mayo, drop that and replace it with any of the brand's many sauces, depending on what you're in the mood for. Add the cheese sauce for an extra cheesy flavor burst, buffalo sauce for a spicy kick, or even just a side of buttermilk ranch — because ranch goes with everything. While some Culver's burgers are better than others, building your own CurderBurger just might become a fan favorite.