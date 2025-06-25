What Exactly Is Culver's Concrete Mixer Made Of?

Since opening in 1984, Culver's has evolved from a family-owned burger restaurant in Wisconsin to a top-rated national fast food chain with over 1,000 locations across 26 states. The chain is known best for its iconic ButterBurger (which happens to be Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger) and fresh, creamy custard. Besides the flavor of the day, Culver's offers the very customizable Concrete Mixer. Those unfamiliar with this dessert might wonder: What exactly is a Concrete Mixer, and how do I order one?

Similar in concept to the Dairy Queen Blizzard, which is another Midwest favorite, Culver's Concrete Mixers are cups of frozen custard with yummy ingredients of your choice stirred in. The name refers to the denseness of the custard, which is so thick that it requires a spoon to be eaten, unlike a malt or shake that you can slurp through a straw. Think of it as a sundae with toppings, except the toppings are mixed into the custard so you can taste them in every bite.

Different in taste and texture to ice cream, frozen custard is extra smooth, velvety, and dense due to the addition of pasteurized egg yolks. Culver's uses fresh milk from Wisconsin family farms to craft its custard in small batches throughout the day. Besides for the creamy frozen base, choosing your mix-ins is arguably the best part of ordering a Concrete Mixer.