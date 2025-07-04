Shake Up Your Usual Culver's Sandwich With A Tasty Bread Swap
If you're planning to drive through your local Culver's this summer, know that the menu is endlessly customizable. There are so many personalizations you can make, from swapping the pretzel bite cheese dip for caramel sauce to make them sweet, to hacking your burger order into a CurderBurger by adding cheese curds to smash on top. And if you're planning to order a sandwich, you can easily switch out the bread or hamburger bun for equally delicious, crispy, toasted, buttered sourdough.
Wait a minute, Culver's has sandwiches, you ask? It's true, its menu extends beyond some of the best deluxe burgers and frozen custard. There are several sandwiches on the menu. Read on to learn about the options, plus how you can customize them even more with toppings and sauces.
Culver's sandwiches personalizations
Some of the sandwiches you might want to consider on your next Culver's visit include a grilled cheese, beef pot roast, grilled Reuben melt, breaded pork loin, and for vegetarians and veggie lovers, a harvest veggie burger. The grilled cheese is already automatically served on sourdough bread. However, the beef pot roast, breaded pork loin, and harvest veggie burger are on burger buns. And the standard grilled Reuben melt is served on rye bread. If you feel like switching out any of these for sourdough, though, go for it. It will instantly make them go from more of a burger to a toasty, comforting sandwich.
What's more, you can add as many toppings to the sandwiches as you like, and there are a lot of options. Order "the works" with ketchup, mustard, pickles, and raw onions, or go for mushrooms, thick-cut bacon, or jalapeños. Also, look to the sauces and dressings menu to round out your sourdough sandwich creation with options like Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, Ken's blue cheese, or horseradish.