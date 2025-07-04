Shake Up Your Usual Culver's Sandwich With A Tasty Bread Swap

If you're planning to drive through your local Culver's this summer, know that the menu is endlessly customizable. There are so many personalizations you can make, from swapping the pretzel bite cheese dip for caramel sauce to make them sweet, to hacking your burger order into a CurderBurger by adding cheese curds to smash on top. And if you're planning to order a sandwich, you can easily switch out the bread or hamburger bun for equally delicious, crispy, toasted, buttered sourdough.

Wait a minute, Culver's has sandwiches, you ask? It's true, its menu extends beyond some of the best deluxe burgers and frozen custard. There are several sandwiches on the menu. Read on to learn about the options, plus how you can customize them even more with toppings and sauces.