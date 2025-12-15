10 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Roast Beef
There are just some cuts of meat that come with stage presence; the Thanksgiving bird, adorned with all the fixings and a crackly, crispy skin, is one of them. But there's another one that's always lurking in the wings that demands as much (if not more) applause as an oven-roasted turkey: roast beef. It's popular during the holiday season for similar reasons: It takes a very long time to prepare and requires a gentle touch in order to cook correctly. Roast beef, for the uninitiated, is sourced from the lean parts of the animal, which necessitates low and slow cooking over the course of several hours. Those of us who are short on time, though, can always make a trip to the local deli to grab sliced roast beef or to one of the fast food chains that have popularized the salty, savory cut — one of which always "Has the Meat."
This celebrated cut, which has filled both the stomachs of those speeding through the drive-thru or settling down at the holiday table, is most often sliced and served with sides or added to a sandwich. However, if you only look at roast beef as being able to fulfill these narrow niches, you'd be missing out on many of its other, much tastier applications. The next time you end up with a whole leftover roast or buy a couple of ounces too much sliced roast beef at the deli, try out one of these creative uses for it.
1. Add it to a breakfast hash
Corned beef hash is a popular breakfast dish, especially around St. Patrick's Day, but it turns out that it's not the only beef that can be added to this savory brunch favorite. Hash is a very versatile dish that can be made with any number of add-ins, including meats and vegetables. Most hash recipes only require one key ingredient: potatoes. Other than that, you can mix and match and find ways to complement that savory, slow-cooked goodness of the roast beef.
To start, you'll want to cut your roast beef into small, bite-sized cubes. As such, this is an application where having a whole roast beef, rather than deli-style slices, is ideal. Once the meat has been sliced, you can add it to the pan with the other seasonings. Most people will par-cook the potatoes ahead of time (or do as we do and just use leftover baked potatoes); that way, the aromatics and meats aren't cooking for too long in the pan. Roast beef has some juice (not nearly as much as, say, a ribeye), so you want to avoid overcooking it to the point that it tastes and feels like shoe leather.
Roast beef and potatoes alone are pretty rudimentary, so you shouldn't feel constricted when it comes to other flavorful add-ins. Aromatics like onions and garlic can elevate the spices of the roast beef, while cayenne can add some heat. Serve it with a fried egg or two on top for extra protein.
2. Give your pasta a protein boost with leftover roast beef
Beef stroganoff is one of those dishes that you may only remember eating if you had Boomer parents, but it certainly conveys feelings of comfort and home, nonetheless. This creamy, egg noodle-based dish is often made with a beef chuck roast, which swims in a savory, mushroomy sauce. It's the definition of carby-meets-umami. But if you don't have a chuck roast hanging around, then roast beef will have to do.
Simply slice your cut into thin strips and add it to the sauce towards the end of cooking. Since the leftover roast beef is already thoroughly cooked, you'll want to avoid leaving it on the heat for too long. You're essentially just bringing it up to temperature and allowing it to briefly meld with the beef stock-based sauce and mushrooms. This hearty meal is a starch, protein, and vegetable (err ... fungi) all in one, but you can always serve it with a green salad or roasted veggies if you want a colorful and light complement.
Although you might be inclined to use this hearty cut for heavier pasta dishes like stroganoff, you can also add it to a light, fresh pasta dish as well. For one, you can try lightly tossing the meat with Asian-inspired condiments like mirin, lime juice, soy sauce, and chili oil, and then serving it cold with soba or udon noodles. The key is not to let the meat sit in the sauce for too long, as the acids can break down the meat and alter its texture.
3. Toss it into fried rice
One of the most genius ways to use up leftovers is to add them to fried rice. Not only can your meat and veggies be leftover from the night before, but you'll also want to use day-old rice for it (it will prevent it from getting mushy). Think of it as a more fun and tastier excuse to clean out your fridge.
While roast beef may not be high on the list of common fried rice additions, it will still add a delectably salty and savory flair to this dish. Grab your piece of leftover roast beef and slice it into small pieces before tossing them into your pan (or wok) with veggies and seasonings. If you're using pre-cooked components, your fried rice doesn't need to cook for that long, as you want to keep things fresh rather than making it super mushy. Stirring often and keeping the contents of the pan moving will help ensure everything gets evenly browned, rather than just steaming underneath the weight of the rice.
Roast beef is a pretty versatile fried rice addition, as its flavor is salty and subtly garlicky, but otherwise neutral. Frozen peas and carrots are a great and inexpensive way to add bulk to your fried rice without interfering with the flavor of the beef. If you like things hot, you may want to try adding some thinly sliced Thai chiles or a dribble of chili oil to the pan.
4. Layer a few slices on your salad
Roast beef is often paired with heavy accompaniments — including mashed or roasted potatoes and Yorkshire pudding. So, one of the best ways to breathe new life into it is to instead opt for lighter, bolder-flavored pairings that balance its heartiness with fresh flavors. Take salads, for example. On their own, salads aren't really that filling. You might get a couple of handfuls of greens, toppings, and dressings, but what you're really missing out on is heft. Leftover roast beef offers that, along with a salty, meaty flavor.
Getting the right ratios in your salad is all about playing with its respective components. Arugula is an excellent base for a steak salad because it's sharp and peppery — the perfect complement to the salty meat. That said, you can also use a flavorful mix of spinach and baby greens, too. Thinly slicing your veggie toppings, including red onions and carrots, will offer the perfect snappy texture paired with the soft beef, while a flavorful, bold cheese, like crumbled Gorgonzola, feta, or shaved Parmesan, will offer some contrast.
The dressing might be the most important consideration of them all. If you want to riff on the beef, consider a punchy horseradish-based dressing or creamy blue cheese. For something lighter, opt for a bright balsamic or red wine vinaigrette.
5. Chop up the roast beef and add it to your frittata
Frittatas are essentially the breakfast equivalent of fried rice — you can throw whatever you want into it and have it come out tasting pretty darn good. The eggy base is pretty forgiving, and it can be excellent grounds for culinary experimentation. If you have a slab of roast beef left over from your dinner party, consider repurposing it for a tasty, savory frittata (or quiche, if you're feeling like tackling a homemade pie crust).
Roast beef is salty, but it doesn't really take on a particular profile beyond that. As such, you can pair it with other savory add-ins, like mushrooms, or give it a more vegetal spin by adding in thinly-sliced zucchini, peppers, onions, and spinach. For an extra hearty frittata, you could even add some pre-cooked potatoes (pre-cooked is the key, as your frittata is not in the oven long enough to cook raw potatoes). You can also get creative with your cheeses; Gruyère and cheddar will add a mild, creamy richness to your frittata, while crumbled goat cheese or blue cheese will add a sharp, flavorful contrast that will draw your attention to the salty, beefy pieces within it. Herbs, including thyme, rosemary, and oregano, will add even more flavor to this brunch-time favorite.
6. Wrap them around asparagus spears for a quick appetizer
We're always on the hunt for simple, dinner party-worthy appetizers that don't break the bank. Bacon-wrapped asparagus is one that is so easy to implement but is still very refined; it will add a touch of elegance to any affair. While bacon is surely a crowd-favorite, you may not go back to it after trying roast beef-wrapped spears. And the best news? This can be done with deli-sliced roast beef, meaning you don't need to cook up an entire roast just for them (though you could ... there's more than enough other tasty ways to repurpose it). Boil and blanch the asparagus until it's tender (yet not floppy), then, when it comes time to assemble, add a simple creamy filling to the roast beef slice and carefully roll the spear up in it. To help the meat stick to itself, try patting it dry with a clean paper towel.
Cream cheese is a great binder to use for the filling. Not only is it a delectable complement to the salty meat, but it's an excellent conduit for other flavors. You can add a little bit of horseradish for a sinus-clearing flavor boost. Or, if you prefer something less punchy and more nuanced, chop up some fresh dill. And, if you want something a little more sour, opt for a sour cream filling instead of cream cheese.
7. Turn it into a hearty curry
If you have a special place in your heart for bold flavors, you would probably get along quite well with curry. Curry is a very broad umbrella of dishes, though it usually refers to brothy concoctions flavored with spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, lemongrass, chili, and the like. A great curry stimulates the taste buds and awakens your senses, thanks to its aromas and textures. Vegetables and starches dominate many types of curry, though there are also plenty of meaty recipes worth experimenting with. If you come across one with thinly-sliced beef, consider using your leftover roast beef instead.
You'll want to cut up your meat into sizable chunks for this, rather than use paper-thin deli meat. Like other dishes on this list, you'll want to add the beef toward the end of the cooking process. You should add the aromatics and veggies that need to soften first, then add the roast beef early enough so that the flavors can meld with the creamy coconut milk, aromatic spices, and other components, but not so early that it becomes unpleasantly chewy. You can add your own homemade spice blend to your curry — think heavy on the ginger, paprika, and cumin — or opt for a pre-mixed spice blend. We like Penzey's selection a lot, as it carries options for spice-averse eaters as well as those who like five-alarm curry. Serve your hearty beef dish with naan, rice, or noodles.
8. Use it as a fajita protein
Having your waiter come to the table with a plate of sizzling fajitas is the savory equivalent of being sung the birthday song in a crowded restaurant: All eyes are on you — meaning momentary discomfort — but once it's over, you come to realize that the food you get to eat is worth it. This skillet dish can come with a variety of veggies and proteins, including shrimp, chicken, or steak — and usually is served with onions and peppers, along with all the tortillas and fixin's you need to make it a whole meal. It's versatile and easy, which makes it such a great base for your roast beef.
Typically, fajitas are made with a thin cut of beef — like sirloin, hanger, or flank steak — but there's no reason why you can't use leftover roast beef instead. You'll want to get the peppers and onions softened and mixed with fajita spice blend (which can be made with spices like paprika, cumin, oregano, and cinnamon, or a store-bought version). The steak only needs to be added to the pan and cooked for a few minutes; otherwise, you'll risk overcooking it. To avoid carryover cooking, be sure to pull the hot skillet off the heat and assemble your fajitas promptly. A sprinkle of cilantro, a spoonful of guac, and your favorite store-bought salsa can do wonders for your protein and veggies.
9. Layer it in a shepherd's pie
Shepherd's pie (or cottage pie, since we're talking about beef here) is a homestyle dish through and through. Layers of baked mashed potatoes, savory meat, and simple veggies like peas and carrots come together for a must-have winter meal that warms the soul. Traditionally, it's made with ground meat — usually beef, though it can also contain ground turkey or chicken or even lentils for a lighter option. But that's not to say you can't give your dish a unique texture with the help of leftover roast beef.
The first step is to give your veggies a head start. Cook them along with any aromatics before adding your gravy base and roast beef. Once the liquid has reduced somewhat, you can layer your mashed potatoes (we recommend instant mashed potatoes for ease) on top and bake the mixture until the top is golden brown. Alternatively, you can forego the mashed potatoes and adapt this recipe to fit into a pie crust as well; just be conscious of how wet your gravy is. Otherwise, you could end up with a very soggy and difficult-to-slice pie.
10. Top your nachos with it
Nachos are yet another great "dump dish" (we say that with love). No one can resist a cheesy, crunchy, and filling plate of them, and they are one dish that's easy to feed a crowd with. There is no shortage of protein-rich nacho toppings, including the likes of carne asada, carnitas, and crumbled tofu. While unconventional, roast beef deserves a spot on this list as well.
Simply cut up your roast beef into small, bite-sized pieces, along with the rest of your nacho toppings. The meaty flavor is an excellent complement to creamy refried beans, charred corn, veggies, and more. When you're ready to prepare, just evenly layer on your meat and other fixings with the cheese and pop your tray into the oven for a little bit so that the flavors meld together. You can also toss your meat with a savory, Tex-Mex-inspired spice blend beforehand (think cayenne, cumin, and ancho chili powder) to give it a flavorful edge. The key is not to bake the nachos too long; you just want to allot enough time for the cheese to melt and the toppings to stick to the chips.
This innovative take on nachos can be adorned with an array of toppings, including fresh guacamole, pickled red onions, chunky salsa, and lime wedges. It's a great snack food or dinner idea — perfect for when you're scratching your head, wondering what to do with all that leftover roast beef.