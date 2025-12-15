10 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Roast Beef

There are just some cuts of meat that come with stage presence; the Thanksgiving bird, adorned with all the fixings and a crackly, crispy skin, is one of them. But there's another one that's always lurking in the wings that demands as much (if not more) applause as an oven-roasted turkey: roast beef. It's popular during the holiday season for similar reasons: It takes a very long time to prepare and requires a gentle touch in order to cook correctly. Roast beef, for the uninitiated, is sourced from the lean parts of the animal, which necessitates low and slow cooking over the course of several hours. Those of us who are short on time, though, can always make a trip to the local deli to grab sliced roast beef or to one of the fast food chains that have popularized the salty, savory cut — one of which always "Has the Meat."

This celebrated cut, which has filled both the stomachs of those speeding through the drive-thru or settling down at the holiday table, is most often sliced and served with sides or added to a sandwich. However, if you only look at roast beef as being able to fulfill these narrow niches, you'd be missing out on many of its other, much tastier applications. The next time you end up with a whole leftover roast or buy a couple of ounces too much sliced roast beef at the deli, try out one of these creative uses for it.