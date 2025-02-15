What Makes A Curry A Curry

Food is a constantly evolving phenomenon, with certain recipes and ingredients arriving, integrating into culture, and sticking around. Take curry for example — the term's a prevalent mainstay in a broad array of cuisines, and a dish by that name can be found on most Indian or Thai restaurant menus in the U.S. However, though we're familiar with the term, it's difficult to define what actually constitutes a curry.

Curry can refer to a dish, a particular (not actually related) herb, a dried spice mix, a wet gravy, a paste, and even a bouillon cube. As a name coined by European colonizers to describe foreign foods, the term refers to a broad array of spice mixes as well as the dishes made with them. There's no single ingredient that's a common thread, nor is it limited to one cuisine. The British popularized the name as an oversimplification of India's kaleidoscopic variety of foods, so it's usually associated with South Asia. Yet dishes referred to as curries are also commonly consumed in South East Asian, Japanese, Caribbean, African, and British cuisine. The only interconnecting aspect is the imperialist contact, thereby making curry both an expansive and problematic term.