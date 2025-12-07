10 Indian Sandwiches That Should Be On Every Foodie's Bucket List

Travel through India, and you'll find an incredibly diverse array of cuisines. For example, in the north, you'll find plenty of rich curries served with naan bread, while in the south, you're more likely to find seafood-centric dishes, lentil stews, and dosas. However, if there's one thing you can depend on finding no matter where you are in the country, it's sandwiches. These handheld snacks pop up all over the place, and, like Indian cuisine, they're incredibly varied and often unique to their regions.

The story of Indian sandwiches began when the Portuguese introduced bread sometime after their arrival in the 15th century. Called pav or pao, the fluffy bun-like bread is now a common element of many Indian sandwiches. Later, the British introduced sliced white bread, and that opened the door to many new creations. The beauty of sandwiches is that you can stuff them with pretty much anything you have on hand, so, of course, local ingredients made it into the mix, along with some Western-style fillers.

Today, you can find countless sandwich styles in India, but some have become fan favorites because they're ultra-comforting and flavorful. Think fluffy buns filled with crispy deep-fried potato patties and vibrant chutneys, toasty bread slathered with creamy yogurt-coated veggies, or wraps stuffed with succulent meats. If you're planning a trip or looking for some inspiration to level up your sandwich game, these Indian sandwiches should be on every foodie's bucket list.