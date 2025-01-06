Anthony Bourdain's Foolproof Technique For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Anthony Bourdain was a man of specific, and unfussy tastes. The writer, chef, and TV personality made a career out of assessing and appreciating food from across the globe prior to his death in 2018. For burgers, anything that couldn't fit in one hand was unacceptable. And he prized rib cut steak above all others. So it should be no surprise that those big opinions also extended to something as simple as scrambled eggs. In fact, Bourdain had a simple, but ingenious cooking tip that yields som seriously fluffy eggs, and it all lies in the stirring technique.

To detail his scrambled egg philosophy, Bourdain sat down with Insider Tech and gave his unfiltered thoughts. He also detailed the ideal scramble method. It goes like this: pour your mixed eggs into a hot pan coated in melted butter. Then, let your eggs form up just a bit in the pan. Then, Bourdain suggests filing your eggs in a figure-8 pattern across the pan. This will prevent your eggs from forming too small of a curd, which can dry out your scramble. The key here is to not be too aggressive, or stir too quickly, but let your egg mixture fold into itself. This will give your eggs a soft, moist, and, yes, fluffy texture. But his eggy advice doesn't end there, of course. There were a few other chunks of wisdom Bourdain reserved for this dish.