What Is Halloumi And How It Is Different From Paneer?

Halloumi or hellim, its name in Turkish, is a traditional cheese from Cyprus with ancient origins reaching back to the Medieval Byzantine period. It is also made in other areas, especially in the Middle East. Deeply tied to Cypriot culture, it was originally made with only sheep's or goat's milk with methods passed down from generation to generation. Halloumi is a fresh, white, semi-firm cheese with a smooth, rubbery, or squeaky texture. It has the singular characteristic of keeping its shape when fried or grilled because of its especially high melting point. Consider visiting a city in Cyprus, a beautiful Mediterranean island country, when planning a trip to the world's best food destination cities to taste this special cheese served in its original environment.

Halloumi has gained popularity in many parts of the world, especially in places with increased interest in vegetarian recipes. It's very popular in the U.K. and in Europe, but chefs worldwide cook with it. U.S. sales, on the other hand, account for only ten percent of the global halloumi market. The cheese is now made in many countries, often with 100% cow's milk, but because it has European PDO protection, only the Cyprus-made product can use the names halloumi or hellim in Europe.

For more information about halloumi, we've reached out to Jeff Adams, co-owner of Walla Walla Cheese Company in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, who makes artisan cheeses from local cows. Read on to learn more about this ancient, unique, and delicious cheese and how to serve it at home.