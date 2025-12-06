15 Chicken Noodle Soup Brands, Ranked

There's nothing more comforting than a bowl of chicken noodle soup on a rainy day, a sick day, or, actually, any day. It's one of the simplest dishes, and that's part of its charm. And luckily, there are plenty of variations to choose from at the grocery store. Some remain simple, many claim to taste homemade (we'll see about that), and others offer an "elevated" chicken noodle experience. That said, it's a hard recipe to mess up, which begs the question: Is it possible for a chicken noodle soup to be ... not good? As it turns out, in some cases, yes.

Sure, you could elevate a lackluster chicken noodle soup using white wine or by adding in some miso, but there will be none of that here. This ranking was conducted by tasting each soup exactly as it is and right out of the package, with each being judged by overall taste, consistency, and value. So, come on this journey with me as we rank 15 chicken noodle soup brands against each other, and may the tastiest soup win.