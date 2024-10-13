Nissin Vs Maruchan: Which Is The Superior Instant Ramen Brand?

Nissin and Maruchan are giants in the ramen world. Both brands take up the bulk of the retail ramen noodle options. Momofuku Ando, founder of Nissin, created his company in 1958. Post-WWII Japanese food shortages inspired Ando to create instant ramen. With Nissin's domestic growth and popularity, expansion into the global market followed shortly thereafter, bringing an instant ramen base of operations to California in 1972. Maruchan, meanwhile, began as a Japanese frozen fish distributor and expanded into ramen production in 1961. In 1977, Maruchan also launched stateside and has been nipping (or slurping) at the heels of Nissin for the decades since. The ramen market is mighty, with Americans averaging four billion ramen servings per year.

In the spirit of competition, I'm going to put these two ramen behemoths to the test, pitting cup versus cup, bowl versus bowl, and packet versus packet to see which brand, Nissin or Maruchan, reigns supreme. I used cost, availability, overall flavor, and noodle quality as my comparison evaulators. Prices may vary based on location.