Transform Canned Chicken Noodle Soup Into A Hearty Stew With One Simple Addition

Canned chicken noodle soup is comfort in a can. It's salty, slurpy, and the kind of pantry staple you can grab when you're sick, lazy, or both. But let's be honest: It's also a little thin. Chicken noodle soup is often more like a warm, brothy handshake than the bear hug you really want. The noodles are fine, the chicken is adequate, but the broth doesn't exactly hit the spot. This begs the question: how do you get that cozy, stew-like heft without reinventing the wheel?

Enter the simplest culinary glow-up: a roux. Yes, the same flour-and-butter trick that powers béchamel, gumbo, and all your favorite creamy sauces can also rescue canned soup. Stirring in a roux thickens the soup into something luscious, hearty, and way more satisfying. Instead of noodles floating in salty liquid, you get a stew-like consistency that clings to every spoonful. It turns that humble can from a quick meal into a comforting bowl you can brag about.

The magic is in how little effort it takes. A roux is literally two ingredients — equal parts fat and flour — cooked until golden and nutty. Add it to your simmering soup, stir, and watch as it transforms right before your eyes. No extra chicken required, no mile-long list of ingredients. Just a five-minute fix that makes your canned chicken noodle soup taste like it came out of a Dutch oven, not a tin can.