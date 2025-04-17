The Classic Soup That Gets A Bright Burst From White Wine

Chicken soup might just be the ultimate comfort food. Warm, rich, and deliciously savory because of how beautifully the tender chicken, hearty vegetables, and soft noodles complement each other, a steaming bowl of chicken soup is the best remedy for when you're feeling under the weather or you need something to get you through a cold, rainy day. If that doesn't convince you to give it a go, you'd find many chicken soup lovers claiming that it also has some medicinal perks. Take, for instance, 12th century Jewish philosopher and physician Maimonides, who loved it so much he believed it was the miracle cure for asthma and leprosy.

Light, creamy, and surprisingly easy to make, this popular dish has gone through millennia of upgrades and recipe changes, all to nail the perfect flavor. While you'd be right to think you could easily achieve that by adding a squeeze of lemon juice, the one ingredient that transforms your chicken noodle soup, there's actually another one that takes it to a whole new level. Have you ever thought about adding a splash of white wine to it?

White wine — especially if it's dry, since this ensures it won't overpower the soup's signature taste — has a way of making chicken dishes tastier, so it's no surprise it's the powerhouse ingredient that gives chicken soup a flavorful boost. And while adding it to chicken soup might feel a bit unconventional, all of the wine's compounds will soak right in and make the soup way more interesting.