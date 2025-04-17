The Classic Soup That Gets A Bright Burst From White Wine
Chicken soup might just be the ultimate comfort food. Warm, rich, and deliciously savory because of how beautifully the tender chicken, hearty vegetables, and soft noodles complement each other, a steaming bowl of chicken soup is the best remedy for when you're feeling under the weather or you need something to get you through a cold, rainy day. If that doesn't convince you to give it a go, you'd find many chicken soup lovers claiming that it also has some medicinal perks. Take, for instance, 12th century Jewish philosopher and physician Maimonides, who loved it so much he believed it was the miracle cure for asthma and leprosy.
Light, creamy, and surprisingly easy to make, this popular dish has gone through millennia of upgrades and recipe changes, all to nail the perfect flavor. While you'd be right to think you could easily achieve that by adding a squeeze of lemon juice, the one ingredient that transforms your chicken noodle soup, there's actually another one that takes it to a whole new level. Have you ever thought about adding a splash of white wine to it?
White wine — especially if it's dry, since this ensures it won't overpower the soup's signature taste — has a way of making chicken dishes tastier, so it's no surprise it's the powerhouse ingredient that gives chicken soup a flavorful boost. And while adding it to chicken soup might feel a bit unconventional, all of the wine's compounds will soak right in and make the soup way more interesting.
White wine's compounds bring out the best in chicken soup
While some recipes might call for half a bottle of white wine (don't worry, it will evaporate after a couple of hours on low heat), even just a splash is enough to completely transform your chicken soup into the most incredible bowl of goodness you've ever tasted. This is because the alcohol (ethanol) will interact with the ingredients' volatile compounds, and unlock their full aromatic and taste profile. In addition, it will also help break down the fats and oils present in the soup, ultimately making it creamier and richer.
Aside from the alcohol, white wine's acidity — its pH ranges between 3.0 and 3.5 — can also have a great impact on the overall flavor of the chicken soup. When used moderately, it pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the carrots and onions in chicken soup, balancing them out with just the right touch of freshness.
Ever wondered what exactly tannins are and how they impact your wine? Even though these chemical compounds known as phenols are much less present in white wine than in red, they still have a great impact on chicken soup's flavor. By binding to the chicken, they add a gentle touch of astringency that helps cut through the richness of the soup, adding more structure and depth to the dish. So what are you waiting for? Grab that bottle and add some wine as soon as the soup starts simmering. Your taste buds will thank you.