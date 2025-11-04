Emeril Lagasse's Extra Ingredient For Chicken Noodle Soup Makes All The Difference

Depending on how you normally make your homemade chicken soup, you don't have to start with a whole chicken — but that's how Emeril Lagasse goes about it. Using a whole chicken, while it may take a little extra time, is super easy to do, and it will create a broth that's full of flavor. Once cooked, the chicken can be used solely for your soup or made into a chicken salad, shredded for tacos, or whatever else you may need it for.

Lagasse's soup starts with a mirepoix mix of carrots, onions, and celery that go into a pot with the whole chicken. The poultry should be just covered in water, and you can add thyme, parsley, bay leaves, or other herbs you might think will bring your preferred flavor profile.

As it cooks, you can start sautéing the sliced mushrooms in olive oil and butter for a few minutes before adding more mirepoix veggies to the pan. The mushrooms will bring a wonderful umami flavor that is the hallmark of Lagasse's tasty soup. If you'd like an even deeper mushroom flavor, you can branch out from buttons into oyster or shiitake mushrooms, and a little extra garlic or a spoonful of diced ginger wouldn't hurt. At this point, you have a full base and can add the pasta of your choice, as well as the cooked and shredded chicken. Lagasse recommends serving with toasted bread or crackers, but this soup is perfectly good on its own. As Lagasse says in the video, "This is heaven."