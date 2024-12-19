Give Chicken Noodle Soup More Depth With One Simple Addition

A hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup is a classic for a reason, but everything gets old after it gets played on repeat. A simple, and perhaps unexpected, solution to elevating a boring bowl? Adding a little bit of miso paste to the mix.

Miso is a fermented paste made from soybeans, salt, and koji, a simple yet powerful ingredient packed with umami flavor. Even just a spoonful of the stuff is hyper-concentrated. While miso soup is simple to make and delicious, adding a hint of miso to a chicken soup mix makes for a truly rich bowl, exposing all those hidden flavor layers inside of an otherwise simplistic dish. While some chefs might assume you have to simmer a pot on the stovetop all day to achieve maximum flavor, miso can mimic the same nuanced taste in no time at all. (Hint: Bright yellow turmeric can do the same.) Flavor benefits aside, miso brings additional thickness to chicken soup too, turning a watery bowl of soup into a lusher and creamier one.

To reap all these benefits, add a tablespoon of miso paste to your chicken soup recipe while sautéing the veggies and before adding broth. Actual measurements will depend on the salt called for in the recipe, so adjust the amount of miso you use to taste.