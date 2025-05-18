Breakfast sandwiches are the bricks that build so many of our days. They're fairly well-balanced with carbs and protein to wake you up and give you a burst of energy, and they're tasty to boot. Chowhound made a list of 8 frozen breakfast sandwiches, ranked, to help you find your way through the frozen food aisle the next time you're planning on building up your breakfast stash. While there are some delicious frozen breakfast sandwiches worth buying, Signature SELECT's sausage, egg, and cheese croissant is definitely not among them.

Why do we think Signature SELECT makes the least appealing frozen breakfast sandwich of the ones we tried? Simply put, it's not the worst option out there in terms of flavor or quality, but it's not particularly special and more hassle to track down than it's worth. It's comparable in quality to Jimmy Dean's, but the main difference is that you can only get the Signature SELECT brand from Albertsons Companies, which includes grocery store chains like Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons. For some, this means going far out of the way for a breakfast sandwich that's frankly indistinguishable from the rest. On top of that, Signature SELECT's croissant sandwich has 420 calories and only 12 grams of protein, making it a slightly less healthy option than other frozen breakfast sandwiches. Rather than buy a pack of these, you could just pick up a fast food breakfast sandwich (which we've also ranked for your convenient perusal); it'll save you time and give you roughly the same quality.