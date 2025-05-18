The Frozen Breakfast Sandwich We'll Never Buy Again
Breakfast sandwiches are the bricks that build so many of our days. They're fairly well-balanced with carbs and protein to wake you up and give you a burst of energy, and they're tasty to boot. Chowhound made a list of 8 frozen breakfast sandwiches, ranked, to help you find your way through the frozen food aisle the next time you're planning on building up your breakfast stash. While there are some delicious frozen breakfast sandwiches worth buying, Signature SELECT's sausage, egg, and cheese croissant is definitely not among them.
Why do we think Signature SELECT makes the least appealing frozen breakfast sandwich of the ones we tried? Simply put, it's not the worst option out there in terms of flavor or quality, but it's not particularly special and more hassle to track down than it's worth. It's comparable in quality to Jimmy Dean's, but the main difference is that you can only get the Signature SELECT brand from Albertsons Companies, which includes grocery store chains like Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons. For some, this means going far out of the way for a breakfast sandwich that's frankly indistinguishable from the rest. On top of that, Signature SELECT's croissant sandwich has 420 calories and only 12 grams of protein, making it a slightly less healthy option than other frozen breakfast sandwiches. Rather than buy a pack of these, you could just pick up a fast food breakfast sandwich (which we've also ranked for your convenient perusal); it'll save you time and give you roughly the same quality.
What to grab instead of Signature SELECT
Signature SELECT's frozen breakfast sandwiches are nothing to write home about, but that doesn't mean we don't have any real winners on our list. Our No. 1 pick, Kirkland Signature's breakfast sandwich, features a well-seasoned egg, a buttery and fluffy croissant, and a generous portion of cheese and bacon. Other top picks also have rich and full flavor profiles, big portions of meat for the cost, and decent amounts of protein to keep you fueled through the morning. Signature SELECT's croissant sandwich falls shy in most categories, offering a solidly average breakfast sandwich experience that you're best off passing on in favor of competing options.
Instead, grab one of the many other brands of breakfast sandwich that your local grocery store's frozen food aisle likely has in stock. If you're really feeling like doing something special, you can even make your own breakfast sandwich from scratch. Use this genius hack for easy one-pan breakfast sandwiches to cut down on the dishes and future you will thank you even more. You can be full, sated, and still enjoy a deliciously flavorful breakfast sandwich without spending money on something as tragically lackluster as Signature SELECT's sausage, egg, and cheese croissant.