Give Homemade Chili A Flavor Upgrade With Just One Sauce

Chili is one of those anything-goes preparations that starts out with less of a recipe and more of a framework for flavor inspiration. It's adaptable for just about any craving, occasion, and dietary preference, allowing for all kinds of creativity when it comes to ingredients.

If you're in the market for a new addition to your pot, there is one element you may already have on hand that can give your chili a major upgrade — and that's Worcestershire sauce. This tough-to-pronounce liquid should be a pantry staple if it's not already, thanks to its versatility in everything from Caesar dressing and barbecue sauce to meatloaf and bloody mary cocktails. In your bowl of chili, it adds a level of complexity to the dish's super savory profile thanks to its ability to balance out some of the rich, hearty qualities that are characteristic of most chilis. That's in part because its ingredient list — which can include anchovies, molasses, aromatics like onion and garlic, as well as tamarind and other seasonings — is vinegar-based, imbuing it with all of acid's culinary superpowers.