The Popular Steak Sauce You Never Thought To Use As A Dijon Mustard Substitute

Dijon mustard is sweet, tangy, mildly spicy, and luxuriantly creamy, making it a perfectly balanced condiment, especially for those who find regular mustard too sharp. Dijon and spicy mustard are quite different and are best used in dishes they are suited for — the former as an ingredient in sauces and marinades, the latter as a spread in sandwiches. If you do need a last-minute substitute to fill in for Dijon mustard, look instead to the potent Worcestershire sauce. A condiment and flavor booster with roots that go back a millennium, Worcestershire sauce is used in everything from steak sauce to cocktails and is a chef-recommended secret ingredient for elevating French onion soup. While this dark, watery "sauce" looks completely different from the thick yellow Dijon mustard, it actually contains many similar flavor profiles. Both share lightly spicy, sharp, and tangy notes that add significant complexity to whatever dish they are added to. In fact, both are great accompaniments to steak.

Of course, since the two are made from significantly different ingredients, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce are not equal substitutes. If a recipe calls for a teaspoon of the former, you can't simply use the same amount of the latter. For one, Worcestershire sauce has a stronger taste; and if it's the mustard's creaminess you're after, you will have to modify Worcestershire sauce by adding some mayonnaise. However, in a pinch, it delivers the punchy complexity that will elevate your dish much like Dijon mustard would.