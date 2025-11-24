8 Items To Avoid Ordering At Popeyes, Based On Reviews

Popeyes teamed up with Hot Ones hot sauce for this menu collaboration that many customers feel missed the mark. This limited-time offering, which pairs Popeyes' signature hot wings with a packet of ghost pepper dry rub and a ranch dip cup spiked with Last Dab hot sauce, fails to set any mouths on fire, according to reviews.

The consensus seems to be that these are just regular old wings dusted with pepper flakes and that Popeyes fails to deliver a brow-dabbing, mouth-scorching, hot wing that customers hoped for. "I want the option of wet wings," one Redditor opines, recalling a time when Popeyes' hot wings used to be sticky, messy, and significantly better. He'd assumed the Darin' Dab Ghost Wings would be saucy and was disappointed by the dry rub, stating: "My heart is broken."

Another Reddit user asks, "Why did they ruin the wings? ... This new rub BS is not good. I am crying." On Facebook, another dissatisfied wing fan says, "For me, as a lover of hot stuff, they really weren't that hot at all. Just tasted like run-of-the-mill, not-so-spicy nuggets."