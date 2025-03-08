Fast Food Restaurants Offering A Fish Sandwich During Lent

Most of the time, it's fair to say the traditional fast food market is dominated by burgers and fried chicken. For a few months every year, however, a significant sector of consumers abstain from eating these items and turn to seafood instead, so many fast food restaurants have adapted their menus as a result.

The spring holiday of Lent lasts for 40 days, culminating just before Easter, and is observed by numerous Christian denominations. During this period, strict observers are required to refrain from eating meat on Fridays, and some prefer to eliminate it from their diets entirely. Under these terms, however, fish is not considered meat, so consumption tends to go way up during the Lenten season. For lots of practicing Christians, that means hosting Lenten fish fries at home, but for fast food enthusiasts, it might also mean trading in their regular hamburgers for crispy fish sandwiches.

Luckily for those who observe Lent (and everyone who loves a deep-fried fish sandwich) nearly every popular sandwich-centric fast food chain offers its take on a fish dish, whether it be a seasonal or year-round treat. Some sandwiches have proven so successful that they've turned into permanent menu items, while others remain limited time-only options. No matter your chain of choice, there's a very good chance it serves a fish sandwich in time for Lent.