Fast Food Restaurants Offering A Fish Sandwich During Lent
Most of the time, it's fair to say the traditional fast food market is dominated by burgers and fried chicken. For a few months every year, however, a significant sector of consumers abstain from eating these items and turn to seafood instead, so many fast food restaurants have adapted their menus as a result.
The spring holiday of Lent lasts for 40 days, culminating just before Easter, and is observed by numerous Christian denominations. During this period, strict observers are required to refrain from eating meat on Fridays, and some prefer to eliminate it from their diets entirely. Under these terms, however, fish is not considered meat, so consumption tends to go way up during the Lenten season. For lots of practicing Christians, that means hosting Lenten fish fries at home, but for fast food enthusiasts, it might also mean trading in their regular hamburgers for crispy fish sandwiches.
Luckily for those who observe Lent (and everyone who loves a deep-fried fish sandwich) nearly every popular sandwich-centric fast food chain offers its take on a fish dish, whether it be a seasonal or year-round treat. Some sandwiches have proven so successful that they've turned into permanent menu items, while others remain limited time-only options. No matter your chain of choice, there's a very good chance it serves a fish sandwich in time for Lent.
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish might be the most iconic fast food fish sandwich of all time. Although these days it lives on the U.S. menu year-round, it got its start as a limited item introduced by an entrepreneurial franchise owner who saw Lent as an opportunity to innovate.
The dramatic history of the Filet-O-Fish began in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1962, where local franchisee Lou Groen was having trouble keeping his business afloat, particularly since his predominantly Catholic community didn't eat meat on Fridays. Taking inspiration from other local businesses, Groen came up with a fish sandwich to appeal to Catholic customers, and after the Filet-O-Fish proved victorious in a head-to-head battle with McDonald's founder Ray Croc's ill-advised "Hula Burger," it was added to the restaurant's permanent menu in 1965.
It might not be McDonald's most popular item, but the Filet-O-Fish does have a loyal cult following, especially among Christians during Lenten season. In fact, McDonald's reportedly sells around 75 million Filet-O-Fish sandwiches during Lent, which is 25% of the sandwich's total annual sales in just 40 days according to USA Today. The standard sandwich comes with a fish patty, tartar sauce and American cheese on a regular bun, but if you find yourself with a seasonal craving for a Filet-O-Fish, try swapping the bun for an English muffin for a tangy twist.
Arby's Crispy Fish, Fish 'N Cheddar, and King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwiches
Arby's may be best known for having the meats, specifically roast beef, but on a seasonal basis, they also have the fish. Unlike other chains that limit their fish offerings to one sandwich, Arby's offers a variety of fish filet sandwiches to try, albeit for a limited time only. This year, according to its national online menu, Arby's customers can go for a Crispy Fish Sandwich, which features a fried filet, shredded lettuce, and tartar sauce on a sesame bun, a Fish 'N Cheddar Sandwich, which adds cheddar sauce into the mix, or a King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, which swaps out the sesame bun for a King's Hawaiian bun and adds a tomato to your sandwich.
Like many other chains, Arby's uses Alaskan pollock for its fish sandwiches. It's not clear how popular the sandwiches are, but evidently they're worth the cost of bringing back during the Lenten season year after year since 2001. In 2020, Arby's — which has become well-known for its meme-heavy marketing campaigns — trolled McDonald's with a campaign aimed at directing customers away from the Filet-O-Fish and towards Arby's own fish offerings. In past years, the chain also introduced a Spicy Fish Sandwich, but it hasn't been spotted recently.
Burger King Big Fish
Burger King is sometimes viewed as trailing behind McDonald's, especially since the two fast food juggernauts have been fueling a Whopper vs. Big Mac feud for decades. If you see Burger King as McDonald's lesser rival, then you won't be surprised to learn that the joint first introduced its own fish sandwich, originally called The Whaler, to compete nationally with McDonald's in the 1960s, just a few years after the Filet-O-Fish became a permanent menu item. Over the years, Burger King has repeatedly reconfigured its fish sandwich, changing the name and retooling ingredients.
Today, the chain serves its Big Fish Sandwich year-round, though it rarely comes up in marketing campaigns. Burger King's Big Fish is made with Alaskan pollock in a panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles on a potato bun. In 2024, they also introduced a limited-time Fiery Big Fish Sandwich available only during the Lenten season, from early February to late March. Unfortunately, the Fiery Big Fish wasn't much of a catch at all, and it seems clear that fish isn't going to replace beef as Burger King's star protein any time soon.
Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich
Popeyes has a strong reputation in the fast food scene as a purveyor of high-quality chicken, and its seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich has garnered some similarly positive reviews. It was first introduced in 2021, and has reappeared around the Lenten season every year since. The sandwich features a breaded flounder filet, pickles, and either classic tartar sauce or spicy mayo, all on a brioche bun. Though Popeyes keeps the exact release date of its fish sandwich under wraps, fans have taken to forums like Reddit weeks in advance to ask for inside information on its annual debut.
The Louisiana-based chain specializes in Cajun and Southern fried classics, including crispy butterfly and popcorn shrimp, which seems to be offered at many locations year-round and is also suitable for Lent. In the past, the restaurant also served shrimp and catfish po' boys — a Louisiana specialty — but sadly for fans, they no longer offer this option.
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich
Wendy's, the chain best known for its unique marketing scheme with square burgers, signature Frosty shakes, unique side dishes and iconic redheaded mascot, also gets in on the seafood action annually with its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich. Like many other chains on this list, Wendy's uses Alaskan pollock for its fish sandwich, which also includes dill tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and a slice of American cheese on a premium bun.
Previously, the chain offered a Wild Caught North Pacific Cod Sandwich, and even shaded brands that use Alaskan pollock in its marketing materials, bragging that Wendy's "has your back" with a sandwich made from "a fish you actually recognize." Eventually, however, it seems that the cost efficiency of pollock proved too tempting, and the brand made a switch.
The availability of Wendy's fish sandwich is a little bit confusing — the chain calls it a limited-time menu item, but some customers report that their local outlet serves the sandwich year-round. In an official blog post on February 27th, Wendy's announced that the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich would be available nationwide from "now through Sunday, April 20, 2025," but clarified that "some restaurants may offer this fan-favorite fish sandwich year-round." If you're hankering to try Wendy's take on a fish sandwich, though, the safe bet is to go before April 20th.
Jack in the Box Fish Sandwich
While Jack in the Box might not be everyone's favorite fast food restaurant in terms of quality — even the chicken nuggets leave much to be desired — what they do have is one of the largest, most varied fast food menus out there, at some of the cheapest prices. In addition to standard items like burgers, fries, and shakes, the chain also offers Americanized takes on tacos and egg rolls, plus salads and a full breakfast menu.
Like many other national chains, Jack in the Box also rolls out a seasonal fish sandwich in time for Lent every year. Currently, customers can purchase the Fish Sandwich, which features panko breaded Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, and lettuce on a buttery bun, for around $3.00 (though prices vary based on location). Jack in the Box Vice President of Product Marketing and Culinary Innovation Anna Gabele told SeafoodSource that the sandwich has proved to be "a smart addition to our lineup, giving guests more variety while reinforcing our commitment to fresh, crave-worthy choices." Reportedly, the chain is also testing out a fish and chips option in select markets.
In past years, the chain was known to offer a Deluxe Fish Sandwich, an extra-large sandwich piled high with two fish filets, two slices of American cheese, lots of shredded lettuce, tartar sauce and a tomato slice. Unfortunately for fans, the chain axed the option in favor of its standard fish sandwich, and it became another discontinued fish sandwich we'll probably never eat again.
More national and regional chains that offer fish sandwiches for Lent
Haven't seen your favorite fast food restaurant on the list yet? There's a good chance they still serve a seasonal fish sandwich (or maybe even a year-round one). In addition to seafood-centric fast food chains like Long John Silver's, which naturally offers its own take on an Alaskan pollock filet sandwich, a number of other beloved national and regional chains join in on the Lent-inspired seafood season.
One of these chains is Dairy Queen, which offers a limited-time Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich at its Food and Treat restaurant locations. The chain has introduced and discontinued a wide array of menu items in the past, but its fish sandwich, which resembles many others in ingredients, seems to be a seasonal mainstay that's sticking around. Texas favorite Whataburger is also returning strong for Lenten season with its Whatacatch Sandwich and Platter.
Also getting in on the action are Sonic, which offers a seasonal Alaskan pollock fish sandwich, and White Castle, which fish-ifies its signature sliders for the season, and also offers breaded Fish and Shrimp Nibblers. Even iconic hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel typically offers Fish 'n Chips as well as a Sea Dog on a seasonal basis, though they have yet to announce a return of these items for 2025.