How Many Pounds Of Turkey Do You Need To Serve Per Person?

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, it is time to make your holiday plans and purchase your turkey. The meat is traditionally the centerpiece of the festive feast. In 2017, the USDA estimated that Americans consume over 46 million turkeys on the holiday each year. All that said, it is important when making Thanksgiving plans to know how much of each food to prepare, especially when it comes to the beloved main course. Wondering how large of a turkey you should purchase for your gathering with friends and family? Chinese American chef, cookbook author, and content creator Jon Kung has a simple solution.

Turkeys come in all different sizes. There are small turkeys that are roughly 10 to 14 pounds, as well as much larger ones. However, Kung doesn't use any mathematical equations to determine how much turkey to purchase for Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, the chef buys whatever makes sense for the kitchen size. "I always get as big a turkey as my oven can handle regardless of how many people I'm feeding," Kung tells Chowhound exclusively. "The best part of a Thanksgiving turkey is the leftovers. The sandwiches, the congee, the stock. Always make more than you need that night. Make two if you have the space and time."

So, while it is commonly said to prepare roughly 1 pound of turkey per guest, that does not account for leftovers as Kung suggests. Therefore, if you are already making a hearty meal, you might as well go big!