Popeyes' New Blueberry Beverages Outshine The Chain's New Chicken Wraps

Popeyes understands fried chicken well — heck, even Anthony Bourdain was a massive fan. But with summer unofficially upon us, it seems like the chicken chain known for its crispy breading and flavorful seasonings is looking to make its offerings a little more portable.

Enter Popeyes' new Chicken Wraps. From the company that introduced a chicken sandwich so popular that its locations struggled to keep up with demand back in 2019, a Megan Thee Stallion-endorsed spicy sauce (to accompany hot girl summer in 2022), and, most recently, a pickle-centric menu featuring a pickle-infused lemonade, comes a trio of new compact wraps: Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard. Popeyes also released a new lineup of drinks designed to pair with them — Blueberry Lemonade (frozen or chilled), Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea, and Blueberry Unsweet Tea.

According to a company press release, the Chicken Wraps are designed to evoke Popeyes signature flavors, including those from its beloved biscuits. That all sounds pretty good, but naturally, we had to find out for ourselves. We headed to our nearest Popeyes location just minutes after opening to munch and sip on the chain's latest creations.