The Hack For Getting More Vibrant Pickled Red Onions According To Rick Bayless
Pickled onions are a sought-after condiment that can instantly elevate a dish with their bright, zesty flavors and a satisfying crunch. From hearty burgers and wraps to colorful salads, grain bowls, and more in between, there are plenty of ways to use pickled onions in your culinary creations. In addition to the distinct flavor boost that they offer, pickled onions are also cherished for their vivid visual appeal. There is something particularly appealing about the deep reddish-purple hue of pickled red onions, because isn't it the case that we eat with all of our senses? When making your own pickled red onions without any added preservatives or artificial coloring agents, sometimes the eye-catching color can wither away over time. The good news is that there is a savvy solution brought to you by the one and only chef, author, and restaurateur, Rick Bayless.
When asked about the secret for making vibrant pickled red onions In an interview with Tasting Table, he said to seek reinforcements from a root vegetable known for its effortless ability to turn anything it touches into a deep purple-red, including your hands. Behold, the humble beet, perfect for giving your pickled onions some extra help in the color department. This trick is similar to another expert-approved hack to upgrade homemade pickled onions, which uses hibiscus flowers to bring that vibrant pop of color. In the case with beets, since they have a notable taste, he advises that it's important to add the right amount of fresh beets to the pickling jar so that you get the desired color without the flavor of the beets infusing into the mix. This might take some trial and error to figure out the suitable ratios for your taste preference.
Choosing the best onions to pickle
Pickled onions often equate to using red onions given their natural hue, but with Rick Bayless' trick of using beets to boost the color of homemade pickled onions, you can play around with different onion varieties from the likes of white, sweet, yellow, shallots, and more. While red tends to be the standard for pickling, that doesn't mean the rest are banned from the pickling game. Plus, this way, you can experiment with different flavor profiles without missing out on the familiar deep purple and red tones of pickled onions, and create some unique recipes. For instance, spring onions or even scallions can put a unique spin on a typical serving of pickled onions that you can use in the same ways that you would pickled onions. Pickling is a fantastic way to use up the stocks of scallions and spring onions, with which you can add a unique touch of sweetness to your pickled result. Similarly, shallots, which tend to be a more subtle pink, are also a great choice for a refreshing pickling moment.
If you enjoy more pungent onion varieties, perhaps onions with a higher sulfur content would be suitable for your taste. This would include yellow onions, which, unlike red onions, are often eaten cooked and rarely consumed raw, but for a milder option, white onions would be a safe zone. While we're on the topic of switching things up, consider opting for different colored beets, like golden varieties that will add a lovely, sunset gold tone to your pickled onions, either complementing the purplish color of red onions or elevating your jar of pickled yellow or white onion varieties.
