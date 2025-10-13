The Hack For Getting More Vibrant Pickled Red Onions According To Rick Bayless

Pickled onions are a sought-after condiment that can instantly elevate a dish with their bright, zesty flavors and a satisfying crunch. From hearty burgers and wraps to colorful salads, grain bowls, and more in between, there are plenty of ways to use pickled onions in your culinary creations. In addition to the distinct flavor boost that they offer, pickled onions are also cherished for their vivid visual appeal. There is something particularly appealing about the deep reddish-purple hue of pickled red onions, because isn't it the case that we eat with all of our senses? When making your own pickled red onions without any added preservatives or artificial coloring agents, sometimes the eye-catching color can wither away over time. The good news is that there is a savvy solution brought to you by the one and only chef, author, and restaurateur, Rick Bayless.

When asked about the secret for making vibrant pickled red onions In an interview with Tasting Table, he said to seek reinforcements from a root vegetable known for its effortless ability to turn anything it touches into a deep purple-red, including your hands. Behold, the humble beet, perfect for giving your pickled onions some extra help in the color department. This trick is similar to another expert-approved hack to upgrade homemade pickled onions, which uses hibiscus flowers to bring that vibrant pop of color. In the case with beets, since they have a notable taste, he advises that it's important to add the right amount of fresh beets to the pickling jar so that you get the desired color without the flavor of the beets infusing into the mix. This might take some trial and error to figure out the suitable ratios for your taste preference.