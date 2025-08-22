The Michelin-Approved Secret To Next-Level Pancakes

Basic buttermilk pancakes are a breakfast favorite that feel like a hug on a plate. Even though there are many mistakes you can make with pancakes, it's a hard food to hate. While you might be used to making pancakes with baking powder, adding a little yeast to your batter will turn your morning flapjacks into something truly special.

Essentially, yeast gives the pancakes larger pockets of air, resulting in a fluffier and lighter pancake than traditional recipes. This technique is used by Golden Diner in New York City, whose pancakes went viral on social media. The chef, Sam Yoo, trained at the now-closed two-Michelin-star Momofuku Ko, where he developed his skills that led to the recipe that brought simple pancakes to restaurant-level quality.

To try making these yourself, start by making a pre-ferment with yeast, warm buttermilk, and flour, then let it sit for an hour to let it develop both flavor and rise. As you let it rest, grab two separate bowls and whisk together the remaining pancake ingredients, separated by wet and dry ingredients. Combine the pre-ferment with the wet mixture. Once combined, you will want to gently fold in the dry ingredients until smooth. With your batter made, cook your pancakes on a warm skillet. Once they cook to that lovely golden brown, plate and serve immediately with butter and or syrup.