6 Best Trader Joe's Appetizers For Holiday Hosting

When it comes to throwing stress-free holiday get-togethers, aside from preparing a handful of homemade recipes, offering your guests a variety of pre-made appetizers and snacks is essential. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has a longstanding reputation for housing a wide range of easy-to-prepare snacks and fun seasonal foods centered around every major holiday.

Sure enough, if you've been on the hunt for festive appetizers to enjoy this holiday season, Trader Joe's has you covered. Whether you're looking to build the ultimate charcuterie board at Trader Joe's or simply feed your guests a variety of specialty snacks, TJ's always has a mixture of reliable staples and fun new items worth adding to your cart. If you're a weekly TJ's shopper, then you're already familiar with the store's epic variety of frozen snacks that are beyond easy to heat and serve. Though, next to regularly grabbing a few boxes of Trader Joe's frozen Mac and Cheese Bites and the brand's Greek Spanakopita, you may also enjoy the store's vast selection of cheeses which are near the brand's colorful assortment of refrigerated dips and spreads.

However, beyond the staple, appetizer-friendly foods that are available at Trader Joe's day-in and day-out, there are more and more products making their way to stores near you — especially throughout the months of November and December. While there are countless new products to consider, here are six of the best Trader Joe's appetizers you need to try this holiday season.