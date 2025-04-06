How To Build The Ultimate Charcuterie Board At Trader Joe's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all love a good charcuterie board, but let's be honest, we don't love paying for it. That's where trusty old Trader Joe's comes in. Between reliably stocked items and low prices, you can always find enough goodies to build out a great snack or dinner tray. Indeed, I recently had the opportunity to put this statement to the test and create a board, and I learned a few things along the way. Prices mentioned are accurate as of April 2025 and dependent on location.

First up, amounts matter. Advice varies, but a good rule of thumb is to buy 2 ounces of meat and 2 ounces of cheese per person for an appetizer platter, according to Zingerman's Mail Order Head of Marketing & Product Selection, Brad Hedeman. If it's for a meal, though, triple the amount to make sure everyone gets enough. And if you're catering to vegetarians with a cheese-only platter, plan accordingly. Then use the 3:3:3:3 ratio, as Breen Halley of Halley Events advised when commenting on charcuterie board mistakes: three meats, three cheeses, three types of produce, and three accompaniments.

Then it's time to build your board ingredient by ingredient. In general, you should follow some expert-approved tips, like placing large items first, arranging smaller items around them, and including plenty of crackers and/or bread. You might want to pick up a few serving items, such as the SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards Set or a Lunar 6-Piece Cheese Knife Set, or just use what you have at home.